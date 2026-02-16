Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Robert Duvall death: The Godfather actor and Oscar-winning Tender Mercies star dies aged 95

Actor passed away ‘peacefully at home,’ his wife confirmed

Inga Parkel in New York
Robert Duvall won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in 'Tender Mercies'
Robert Duvall won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in 'Tender Mercies' (Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Legendary actor Robert Duvall, best known for his roles in Apocalypse Now and The Godfather, has died at the age of 95.

Duvall’s death was announced Monday by his wife Luciana in a Facebook statement.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,” she wrote.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court,” she continued.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Duvall married his fourth wife, Luciana, in 2005
Duvall married his fourth wife, Luciana, in 2005 (Getty)

A cause of death was not announced.

Born in San Diego, California, Duvall earned his first of several Oscar nominations in 1973 for his supporting role in The Godfather. He later earned nominations for his performances in Apocalypse Now, The Great Santini, The Apostle, A Civil Action and The Judge. In 1984, he won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of an alcoholic country singer in the Western drama Tender Mercies.

More to follow...

