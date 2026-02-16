Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legendary actor Robert Duvall, best known for his roles in Apocalypse Now and The Godfather, has died at the age of 95.

Duvall’s death was announced Monday by his wife Luciana in a Facebook statement.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,” she wrote.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court,” she continued.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

open image in gallery Duvall married his fourth wife, Luciana, in 2005 ( Getty )

A cause of death was not announced.

Born in San Diego, California, Duvall earned his first of several Oscar nominations in 1973 for his supporting role in The Godfather. He later earned nominations for his performances in Apocalypse Now, The Great Santini, The Apostle, A Civil Action and The Judge. In 1984, he won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of an alcoholic country singer in the Western drama Tender Mercies.

More to follow...