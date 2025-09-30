Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Linda Hamilton and Robert Patrick, who starred in Terminator 2: Judgement Day as Sarah Connor and the android assassin T-1000, have delighted fans with a surprise reunion.

The pair both attended the Comic Con Midlands this week, where they posed happily alongside each other for a photo shared to Patrick’s Instagram. “So good to reconnect with this incredible human. Linda Hamilton, you are a gem!” the actor wrote alongside the post.

Fans were quick to celebrate Hamilton and Patrick being back together: “I’m so glad that you were able to reconnect with her,” one person said.

Meanwhile, another user added: “Sarah Connor and The T- 1000 Reunited . GREAT Great photo . Glad that you were able to reconnect with Linda.”

Hamilton played Sarah Connor in three of the Terminator films Arnold Schwarzenegger: The Terminator (1984), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and Terminator: Dark Fate (2019).

She simultaneously starred in a modern retelling of the fairytale Beauty and the Beast, in which she played a successful district attorney called Catherine Chandler.

The role earned her two Golden Globes in 1988 and 1989. However, she requested to be written out of the third series as she became pregnant with her first child, with actor Bruce Abbott.

However, Abbott left Hamilton while she was still pregnant with their son, Dalton, who was born later that year. The star accepted a role in Terminator 2 to get through the pain of her separation.

“I just needed to get up on my feet and be strong and do nothing but mother my child and get ready for this film,” Hamilton told El País. “To give myself permission to be that powerful, strong woman was necessary for my survival.”

Hamilton became involved with the Terminator director James Cameron while working on the franchise and they welcomed a daughter in 1993, which left Hamilton with postpartum depression.

The couple briefly separated four years later while Cameron filmed Titanic and the filmmaker began a relationship with actor Suzy Amis, who played Rose’s granddaughter, Elizabeth.

Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ ( 20th Century Fox )

Hamilton and Cameron reunited and married in 1997 but the marriage only lasted two years, with Cameron going on to marry Amis a year after they’d officially separated. He has had a total of five wives.

In 2019, Hamilton made her return to the Terminator franchise, with the reboot film Dark Fate, under director Tim Miller (Deadpool, Love, Death & Robots).

The film was a major box office bomb, losing over $100m (£74,351) and the franchise hasn’t returned since. However, Cameron has since said he’s actively working on a new Terminator script.