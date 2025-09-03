Paris Jackson rejects Colman Domingo’s claim she ‘supports’ Michael Jackson biopic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Jackson has responded to Colman Domingo’s comments about her involvement in the forthcoming biopic about her father, Michael Jackson.

The Oscar nominee said that he received a wealth of guidance from two of the late pop star’s children, Paris and Prince, as he approached the role of the family’s complex patriarch, Joe Jackson. Domingo told People that Paris’s guidance was “very helpful” and called Prince a “man of the film.”

Despite Michael Jackson’s controversial legacy, Domingo said Paris and Prince were “very much in support of our film.”

However, Paris has now said on social media that she had “zero involvement” in Michael.

“I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my thoughts on what was dishonest/didn’t sit right with me and when they didn’t address it I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys not my circus. God bless and god speed,” she wrote in a September 2 Instagram Story.

open image in gallery Paris Jackson has responded to Colman Domingo's comments about her involvement in her father's biopic ( Getty )

Domingo has not yet responded to Paris’s comments. The Independent has reached out to his representative for comment.

The 55-year-old told People he was interested in the role because of the Jackson family and their cultural significance.

open image in gallery Paris Jackson responded to Colman Domingo's comments in an Instagram Story ( Paris Jackson/Instagram )

“The thing that has inspired me the most is this very profound and prominent family called the Jacksons,” Domingo said. “We would not have any of this music that we used to have great memories about, the moments, the big moments, that we all share, because of the Jackson family. And I’m not just saying just Michael – the entire Jackson family.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the King of Pop’s legacy — including how the film depicts the allegations brought by 13-year-old Jordan Chandler — Domingo remained determined to dig deeper in his approach to the role.

open image in gallery Paris Jackson claimed her concerns about the film's script weren't addressed ( Paris Jackson/Instagram )

“I want to find their humanity, I want to find their heart and their humor,” Domingo said in a previous interview with People. “It may go against public opinion sometimes, but I think that’s my responsibility to find the complex version of these people.”

Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, will be produced across two separate films starring Jaafar Jackson, who will portray his late uncle. Nia Long will portray Katherine Jackson, while Miles Teller will play Michael’s advisor, John Branca, who helped the young pop musician transition into a solo act.

The first film will reportedly focus on Jackson’s early career in The Jackson 5. The second film, if made, will cover the rest of his career but will reportedly sidestep the accusations against the star.

The movie is taken from a script by John Logan, who also wrote or co-wrote Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator and Sam Mendes’s James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre.

Jackson, who died from cardiac arrest caused by a drug overdose in 2009, saw his reputation tarnished by a string of child sexual abuse allegations during the 1990s. He was acquitted of sexual molestation in a widely publicized trial in 2005.

Michael is set to be released on April 24, 2026.