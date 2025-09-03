Jeffrey Wright calls backlash to The Batman role ‘so racist and stupid’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Wright has called out the backlash he received from comic book fans over his casting as police commissioner James Gordon in Matt Reeves’ 2022 film The Batman.

Wright, 59, joined the project alongside British actor Robert Pattison in the title role, Zoe Kravtiz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

The movie was a hit among critics who hailed the performances of the cast along with Reeves’ “detective noir” stylings. However, Wright was also the subject of discontent among some fans who argued that Gordon was not depicted as Black in the original comics, and that a Black actor should not play the leader of Gotham’s police force.

The character has previously been depicted by white actors such as Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy.

Wright slammed the negative reception to his casting as “the dumbest thing”, telling Collider in a new interview: “I really find it fascinating the ways in which there’s such a conversation, and I think even more of a conversation now, about Black characters in these roles.

“It’s just so f***ing racist and stupid. It’s just so blind in a way that I find revealing to not recognise that the evolution of these films reflects the evolution of society, that somehow it’s defiling this franchise not to keep it grounded in the cultural reality of 1939 when the comic books were first published.”

“It’s just the dumbest thing,” he added. “It’s absent all logic.”

open image in gallery Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright on the red carpet for ‘The Batman’ premiere ( AP )

The DC native argued the Batman franchise is different from the original comics, and emulates real-world influences and has evolved since the franchise’s original publication.

"Obviously, New York City is the template for Gotham, and if you look around New York City in the Seventies, or if you look around New York City, of course, today, it’s a multicultural place,” he continued.

“So, any Gotham within a contemporary film in the Batman series that’s going to be authentic has to be reflective of a modern American metropolis. That’s just what it is."

open image in gallery Robert Pattinson with Jeffrey Wright in ‘The Batman’ ( Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros )

In a four-star review for The Independent, critic Clarisse Loughrey praised Reeves for making the film a more “intimate” Batman adventure than the ones fans might have grown accustomed to.

“The Batman is a very good Batman film,” she said. “To think of it as anything more only leads to delusion or disappointment. It also undermines the more subtle work at play in Reeves’s film, which remains faithful to the character’s core iconography – bat ears, elaborate gadgets, encroaching darkness – while simultaneously interrogating its usefulness.

“Comparatively, it’s pitched somewhere between Christopher Nolan and Tim Burton – with one foot in our reality, and the other planted in a Gothic noir aesthetic derived partially from Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns and Batman: Year One comics.”

The Batman Part II will begin filming Spring 2026.