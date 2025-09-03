Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colman Domingo thanked Paris Jackson for her advice on his role in the upcoming biopic about her father, Michael Jackson.

The Oscar nominee said that he received a wealth of guidance from Michael Jackson’s two children, Paris and Prince Jackson, as he approached the role of the family’s complex patriarch, Joe Jackson.

Despite Michael Jackson’s controversial legacy, Domingo said, “They’re very much in support of our film.”

Domingo told People that Paris’ guidance was “very helpful” and called Prince a “man of the film.”

The 55-year-old was interested in the role because of the Jackson family and their cultural significance.

“The thing that has inspired me the most is this very profound and prominent family called the Jacksons,” Domingo said.

open image in gallery Colman Domingo will play Joe Jackson in ‘Michael’ ( AP )

“We would not have any of this music that we used to have great memories about, the moments, the big moments, that we all share, because of the Jackson family. And I’m not just saying just Michael – the entire Jackson family.”

Despite the complicated history left behind by the King of Pop, which has already impacted the production of the film due to its portrayal of the case of then-13-year-old Jordan Chandler, Domingo let Paris and Prince guide him for his role.

Domingo said in a previous interview with People: “I want to find their humanity, I want to find their heart and their humour. It may go against public opinion sometimes, but I think that’s my responsibility to find the complex version of these people.”

Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, will be produced across two separate films starring Jaafar Jackson, who will portray his late uncle. The first film will reportedly focus on Jackson’s early career in The Jackson 5.

The second film, if made, will cover the rest of his career but will reportedly sidestep the accusations against the star.

open image in gallery Michael Jackson and his daughter Paris ( Getty )

Nia Long will portray Katherine Jackson, while Miles Teller will play Michael’s advisor, John Branca, who helped the young pop musician transition into a solo act.

The movie is taken from a script by John Logan, who also wrote or co-wrote Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator and Sam Mendes’ James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre.

Jackson, who died from cardiac arrest caused by a drug overdose in 2009, saw his reputation tarnished by a string of child sexual abuse allegations during the 1990s. He was acquitted of sexual molestation in a widely-publicised trial in 2005.

Michael’ is set to be released on 24th April, 2026.