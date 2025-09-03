Tom Holland calls Odyssey script ‘best I’ve ever read’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Tom Holland praised Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey, particularly the director’s screenplay.

“The script is the best script I’ve ever read,” said Holland in an interview with AFP.

Holland was cast as Telemachus in Nolan’s take on Homer’s epic poem, following Odysseus’ journey home after the Trojan War.

“He knows what he wants… but it is not an environment where you can’t pitch ideas or build characters in certain ways,” said Holland, who stars in the film alongside his own fianceée, Zendaya, as well as Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson.

More recent casting announcements include Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.

open image in gallery Matt Damon as Odysseus on the set of ‘The Odyssey’ ( Universal )

Though the story has been reimagined and referenced countless times, including the Coen Brothers’ O’ Brother Where Art Thou, the Marvel actor told GQ : “The movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

“It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt,” Holland added on his experience working with Nolan and his spouse, Emma Thomas, who produced the film together.

“I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure,” said Holland.

“To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I’ve ever had.”

“I’m so proud of the work I’ve done.” Holland added. “I’m so grateful for Chris to have given me that opportunity.”

open image in gallery Tom Holland filming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

The Odyssey will be Nolan’s film since Oppenheimer, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2024, as well as a BAFTA award for Best Film.

Elsewhere, Holland has recently completed filming on his seventh Marvel film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day which will premiere in cinemas on 31 July 2026.

The Odyssey will hit cinemas on 17 July 2026.