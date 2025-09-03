Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drew Barrymore announced on her daytime show that she’d be keen to remake the cult-classic Death Becomes Her alongside former co-stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

“We’ve batted around some ideas,” she said on her talk show. “As a joke, we say we’ll make the Three’s Company movie, but I’m really bullish on Death Becomes Her, a remake of that."

Robert Zemeckis’ 1992 film starred Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Isabella Rossellini, and Bruce Willis.

The iconic film follows Madeline Ashton (Streep) and Helen Sharp (Hawn), who engage in a fight to the death over a man after drinking a magic potion which grants them immortality.

open image in gallery Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard star in 'Death Becomes Her' on Broadway ( Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman )

Praised for the gruesomely hilarious dynamic between its performers, the film earned an Oscar for its visual effects, a cult following, and a Broadway musical adaptation.

Although Barrymore has yet to star in anything since the Netflix series finale of The Santa Clarita Diet in 2019, the Golden Globe recipient said she would return to the big screen if given the chance to work with Sandler again.

“Same person, Adam Sandler. Always Adam,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Adam knows that I really want to work with him and Jennifer Aniston together. They both know that.”

Despite the trio working on several films with each other, the three have never been cast in one movie together.

Sandler and Barrymore have a long history of collaboration, having worked on films such as The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004), and Blended (2014).

open image in gallery Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in ‘50 First Dates' ( Columbia Pictures )

Sandler and Aniston co-starred on Just Go With It (2011) and Murder Mystery (2019). Additionally, Barrymore and Aniston worked alongside one another on projects like He’s Just Not That Into You (2009).

The three even discussed the subject of starring together on Barrymore’s show when Sandler and Aniston were promoting their Netflix original Murder Mystery 2 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Sandler’s new film Jay Kelly, which also stars George Clooney, received a 10-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

In the film directed by Noah Baumbach, Clooney plays an ageing movie star on a trip through Europe with his longtime manager, portrayed by Sandler. Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Patrick Wilson, Jim Broadbent, Eve Hewson, Lenny Henry, and Isla Fisher also star.