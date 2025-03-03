Isabella Rossellini paid a subtle tribute to David Lynch at the Oscars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Isabella Rossellini paid special tribute to director David Lynch at the Oscars on Sunday (2 March).

Mulholland Drive director Lynch died aged 78 earlier this year, with his immediate cause of death listed as cardiac arrest due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Dehydration was also listed as a significant contributor.

The Twin Peaks creator had been diagnosed with emphysema in 2020, with his death coming amidst the California wildfires.

Rossellini, 72, appeared in Lynch’s 1986 mystery thriller Blue Velvet. The film was named after a 1951 song by Bernie Wayne and Lee Morris of the same name, popularised by Bobby Vinton’s more commercially successful rendition in 1963.

In the movie, Rossellini wears a blue velvet dress throughout key scenes. The actor recreated the moment at the Awards with a Dolce and Gabbana dress made of the sumptuous material reminiscent of her outfit in the film.

open image in gallery Rosselini wore a special gown in a subtle nod to the late director ( Getty Images )

According to reports, the actor told Italian TV that the gown had been an intentional choice to honour Lynch. The director was known for his symbolism and visual motifs, and his choice of blue velvet has been interpreted as expressing danger, innocence, sensuality, and mystery.

open image in gallery Laura Dern and Isabella Rossellini in a 'Blue Velvet' reunion ( Getty Images )

She also walked the Oscars red carpet with Laura Dern, who also stars in the movie, prompting fans to celebrate the “Blue Velvet reunion”. Rossellini had a special relationship with the late director, who she not only worked with professionally but also dated for five years between 1987 and 1991. She once wrote of him: “I suspect he lingers in other dimensions.”

The actor also paid tribute to her mother Ingrid Bergman by wearing earrings that she wore in Viaggio in Italia, a movie directed by her father Roberto Rossellini. Bergman wore them to the 1975 Academy Awards when she was nominated for her performance in Murder on the Orient Express.

open image in gallery Rossellini wore a blue velvet dress through key scenes in the 1986 film ( De Laurentiis/Blue Velvet )

Rossellini was up for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Vatican nun Saint Agnes in Edward Berger’s film Conclave.

She paid tribute to her parents and Lynch upon learning of her nomination as she wrote: “And also today with this joy in my mind can’t help lingering in the beyond to David Lynch. Our collaboration was key to my understanding of the art of acting.” She lost out to Zoe Saldaña, who picked up the award for her role in Emilia Perez.