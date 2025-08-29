Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Clooney and Adam Sandler received an extended 8.5-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival at the world premiere of Jay Kelly.

Directed by Noah Baumbach and co-written with Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly premiered as part of the main competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival and is in contention for the Golden Lion.

During the approximately eight-and-a-half minute-long ovation in the Sala Grande theatre, according to Variety, the Gravity star embraced Sandler and Baumbach, and at one point turned to kiss his wife Amal Clooney, seated behind him.

In Jay Kelly, Clooney plays an ageing movie star on a trip through Europe with his longtime manager, portrayed by Adam Sandler. The film also stars Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Patrick Wilson, Jim Broadbent, Eve Hewson, Lenny Henry, and Isla Fisher.

Clooney, who was forced to miss multiple press appearances earlier in the day due to a sinus infection, was present at the premiere alongside Sandler and other cast members.

open image in gallery George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the 'Jay Kelly' red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival; The actor was forced to miss multiple press appearances earlier in the day due to a sinus infection ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Adam Sandler, George Clooney, Laura Dern and Riley Keough attend the 'Jay Kelly' red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival ( Getty Images )

“Even movie stars get sick!” Baumbach joked at the start of the press conference, addressing Clooney’s absence.

Dern described his performance as “amazing, raw, true” and added that Clooney was “devastated” to be missing the conference.

Sandler, known primarily for his comedy, has drawn attention for his more restrained and dramatic performance in the film.

Speaking at the press conference, he described the script as “a gift”.

“I’ve done two movies with Noah, and I could not be more proud to be in the feeling it gives you. He knows how to do everything, and then he finds places to make you laugh. All our characters give you a moment to laugh and feel pain. As an actor, when you read a script like this you say, ‘Holy s***, I can’t believe I’m getting this gift.’”

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this month, Clooney spoke out about the roles he’s taken on in his career, hitting back at critics who questioned his versatility as an actor.

“There aren’t that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother, Where Art Thou? and then do Michael Clayton or Syriana. So if that means I’m playing myself all the time, I don’t give a s***.”

Clooney, who won an Oscar for his role in Syriana, then quoted his Jay Kelly character: “Have you ever tried playing yourself? It’s hard to do.”

open image in gallery George Clooney and Adam Sandler in ‘Jay Kelly’; George Clooney and Adam Sandler received an extended 8.5-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival at the world premiere of Jay Kelly ( Netflix )

The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab gave the film four stars in his review, describing Clooney as “raw and revealing as an ageing movie star”.

“Clooney’s achievement is to make us care about a character who, at first glance, is such a superficial and self-obsessed figure. The actor resorts to his usual tricks: the smarmy smile, the ironic quip and the false bonhomie. For once, though, the self-deprecating charm soon wears off and everybody begins to see through him.”

Jay Kelly will be released on 5 December on Netflix.