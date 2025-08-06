Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Clooney has hit back at critics who questioned his versatility as an actor, claiming that he “doesn’t give a s***” what anyone thinks.

The Hollywood movie star and director, 64, was recently subject to criticism from American attorney Hunter Biden, who took aim at the Good Night and Good Luck star’s acting talents and suggested he merely played himself when taking on roles.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Clooney was asked about the comments made by Biden – the son of former president Joe. In response, the Gravity star said: “Do people say that I only play myself? I don’t give a s***.

He continued: “There aren’t that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother, Where Art Thou? and then do Michael Clayton or Syriana. So if that means I’m playing myself all the time, I don’t give a s***.”

Clooney, who won an Oscar for his role in Syriana, then quoted the character he plays in new movies Jay Kelly: “Have you ever tried playing yourself? It’s hard to do.”

He then explained that he benefitted from not experiencing success in his career until starring in his first big hit, the TV drama ER, by which point he’d already been acting for 12 years.

George Clooney claimed that there aren’t many actors in his age group that have been ‘allowed’ to do the types of films he has ( Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions )

“I’ve been the beneficiary of having my career not be massively successful in lots of different directions,” he said.

“I didn’t really get successful, in the kind of success that can be blinding, until I was 33 years old. I’d been working for 12 years at that point. I had a real understanding of how fleeting all of it is and how little it has to do with you, quite honestly.”

Jay Kelly, which is the new film from Frances Ha director Noah Baumbach, premieres at the Venice Film Festival later this month. In the film, Clooney plays a famous actor on a trip through Europe with his longtime manager, portrayed by Adam Sandler.

It also stars Laura Dern, Isla Fisher, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Patrick Wilson, Jim Broadbent, Eve Hewson, Lenny Henry and Ruby Stokes.

In July 2024, Clooney wrote a much-discussed op-ed for The New York Times encouraging Joe Biden to step aside so that the Democrats could appoint a new nominee in the 2024 presidential campaign.

Barack Obama reportedly received an advanced version of the article following Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.