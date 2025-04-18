Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Clooney has told CNN that it was his “civic duty” to call on Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

In July 2024, Clooney wrote a much-discussed op-ed for The New York Times encouraging Biden to step aside so that the Democrats could appoint a new nominee. Barack Obama reportedly received an advanced version of the article following Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

During a conversation about Clooney’s Broadway adaptation of his 2005 film Good Night and Good Luck, Jake Tapper suggested that Clooney’s essay was “brave”.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor pushed back on that remark, saying: “I don’t know if it was brave. It was a civic duty .”

Clooney, who describes himself as a Kentucky Democrat, added that he “saw people on my side of the street not telling the truth, I thought that was time to”.

Reflecting on any criticism he would have received, Clooney told Tapper: “Listen, the idea of freedom of speech is you can’t demand freedom of speech and then say, ‘But don’t say bad things about me.’”

“That’s the deal, you have to take your stand if you believe in it. Take a stand, stand for it and then deal with the consequences. That’s the rules.”

Clooney also spoke on the criticism he received for opposing the Iraq War, reminding Tapper: “People picketed my movies and they put me on a deck of cards: I have to take that, that’s fair. I defend their right to criticise me as much as I defend my right to criticise them.”

The Michael Clayton star’s comments come just weeks after he was lambasted by Trump following an interview with 60 Minutes.

Trump issued a scathing critique of George Clooney's 60 Minutes interview after it aired Sunday evening ( 60 Minutes/CBS News/YouTube )

In the interview, the 63-year-old told correspondent Jon Wertheim about his decision to pen the scathing New York Times op-ed before discussing press freedom and the Trump administration.

In retaliation, Trump branded the actor a “failed political pundit” who dumped Biden “like a dog”.

“Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second-rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit,” Trump said in a late night Truth Social rant. “He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog.”