‘He dumped Biden like a dog’: Trump fumes over George Clooney’s 60 Minutes interview
President branded Clooney as a ‘second rate movie star’ and dismissed his appearance as a ‘total puff piece’
Donald Trump fumed over George Clooney’s 60 Minutes interview and claimed that the “failed political pundit” dumped former President Joe Biden “like a dog.”
Clooney, a longtime Democratic Party member and fundraiser, appeared on the CBS program on Sunday to promote his Broadway debut in Good Night and Good Luck, where he stars as pioneering journalist Edward R. Murrow.
The two-time Academy Award winner told correspondent Jon Wertheim about his decision to pen a scathing New York Times op-ed calling on Biden to step aside from the 2024 race last summer before discussing press freedom and the Trump administration.
In a late-night Truth Social tirade, the president rekindled his feud with Clooney, once again criticizing his politics and acting prowess.
“Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second-rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit,” Trump said. “He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog.”
Trump turned his attention to his former Harris, whom he beat at the ballot box in November, reviving claims that answers in her 60 Minutes interview in October were doctored.
“Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for ‘Kamala,’ only to soon realize that that was not going to work out to well,” he continued. “60 Minutes even fraudulently inserted Fake answers into her disastrous interview, aired just before Election Day, in one of the most embarrassing and dishonest events in broadcast history…”
“And now George Clooney again? His press agent should be making a fortune!!!,” he concluded.
Trump’s comments came after Clooney claimed that governments “don’t like” press freedom, stating there were parallels between what was happening in real life and the play. He also pointed to the president’s ongoing lawsuit with CBS and settlement with ABC News.
“When the other three estates fail, when the judiciary and the executive and the legislative branches fail us, the fourth estate has to succeed,” he said. “ABC has just settled a lawsuit with the Trump administration. And CBS News is in the process… We’re seeing this idea of using government to scare or fine or use corporations to make journalists smaller.”
“Governments don’t like the freedom of the press. They never have. And that goes for whether you are a conservative or a liberal or whatever side you're on,” Clooney added.
The actor also reflected on his decision to endorse Harris’s 2024 run after Biden stumbled over his words during a debate against Trump just weeks earlier. Clooney’s comments came just weeks after he headlined a star-studded fundraiser that raked in $28 million for Biden’s reelection campaign.
“I was raised to tell the truth,” Clooney, whose father was a veteran journalist and anchorman, said. “I had seen the president up close for this fundraiser, and I was surprised. And so I feel as if there was a lot of profiles in cowardice in my party through all of that. And I was not proud of that.”
“And I also believed I had to tell the truth,” he concluded.
In response to the essay in June, Trump declared Clooney was a “fake movie actor” and urged him to “get out of politics and go back to television.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments