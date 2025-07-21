Hunter Biden curses out George Clooney for pushing dad Joe out of race: ‘Not a f---ing actor’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scandal-plagued former first son Hunter Biden ripped into actor George Clooney in a foul-mouthed tirade aired Monday.

The 55-year-old son of former President Joe Biden went on an expletive-filled rant against the Hollywood megastar in an interview with Andrew Callaghan, an independent journalist and former host of the podcast, All Gas No Brakes.

He railed against the Goodnight, and Good Luck auteur’s demand that Joe Biden drop out of the 2024 presidential race, which the younger Biden and others in the family’s inner circle have made clear they believe is to blame for the Democratic Party’s loss to Donald Trump.

But he also took aim at Clooney’s acting chops, suggesting hurt feelings were at play.

“F*** you. What do you have to do with f***ing anything? Hunter Biden seethed about the ER star.

Hunter Biden accused George Clooney of buying his way into political relevance during a fiery interview appearance ( YouTube - Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan )

“Why do I have to f***ing listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f***ing life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full page ad in the fucking New York Times to undermine the president at a time in which, by the way, what do people care about the most?”

Biden claimed that the division within the Democratic Party led to Republicans having an insurmountable advantage ahead of November.

He also claimed that the disastrous performance of his father at his one and only debate with Trump was due to his father taking Ambien in order to sleep on foreign trips.

"I know exactly what happened in that debate. He flew around the world, basically mileage that he could have flown around the world three times, he’s 81 years old, he’s tired as s---, they give him Ambien to be able to sleep, he’s gets up on the stage and he looks like he’s a deer in the headlights," Hunter told Callaghan, adding: “[I]t feeds into every f***ing story that anybody wants to tell."

Of Clooney’s acting, he said of the From Dusk Till Dawn star: "I agree with Quentin Tarantino. F***ing George Clooney is not a f***ing actor. He is f***ing like… I don’t know what he is. He’s a brand.”

Biden’s rant was nearly duplicated in a second podcast appearance — this time, a buttoned-up conversation with Jaime Harrison, former chair of the Democratic Party. Even here, Biden told the At Our Table host he didn’t give a “s***” about Clooney’s political opinions.

“We lost the last election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party,” he said during that appearance.

“That’s my position. We had the advantage of incumbency, we had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration, and the Democratic Party literally melted down.”

His father’s performance at a June presidential debate with Donald Trump alarmed voters on all sides of the political spectrum and drew immediate fears from Democrats that the party was preparing to hand the election over to Republicans.

Clooney was a prominent part of that avalanche, penning an op-ed for the New York Times titled, “I Love Joe Biden, But We Need a New Nominee”.

Pod Save America co-host Jon Favreau, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, said that internal polling conducted by the Biden campaign showed the former president losing by a landslide were he to remain in the race.

The elder Biden dropped out of the race a month later, after an agonizing few weeks of calls for him to step down by backbencher Democrats and the less-than-delicate hinting from the likes of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others seemingly urging the same.

Kamala Harris, his vice president and running mate, ascended to the top of the ticked after party officials shot down the idea of a last-minute primary election playing out at the Democratic National Convention. Democrats had already blown their own chance to hold a real primary earlier in the year. Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, was drafted as her running mate after a short candidate search.

Hunter Biden’s own shenanigans were a major weight around his father’s neck for the entirety of 2024. The recovering crack addict’s prosecution on tax and gun charges led to speculation that Joe Biden would pardon his son, which he denied — then did anyway. Many of the Democratic president’s detractors argued that Hunter’s treatment by law enforcement was far lighter than others accused of the same crimes, including drug offenses for which he was never charged, would have faced.

According to 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America, Joe Biden was mentally preoccupied with his son’s federal gun trial, and the possibility of Hunter going to prison, at the height of election campaigning last summer.

Hunter was convicted on three federal gun charges for unlawfully purchasing and possessing a firearm in 2018 while battling substance use disorder. Despite claiming he would not pardon Hunter if found guilty, Joe Biden granted his son a full pardon shortly before leaving office.

He became a de facto senior adviser to his father’s re-election campaign early in the year, which according to news reports complicated efforts by the president’s allies to communicate with him directly as his son shielded him from criticism.