Former president Joe Biden repeatedly offered to testify at his son’s federal gun trial last year amid carrying out presidential duties and running a campaign, according to a new book with insight into the White House at the time.

Last June, the Bidens were preparing for Hunter Biden to go to trial in Delaware on charges of unlawfully obtaining and possessing a firearm in 2018 while battling substance abuse. At the same time, Joe Biden was attending campaign fundraisers, preparing to attend the G7 Summit, traveling to France and readying to debate President Donald Trump.

Yet, the weekend before the trial began, “Biden again offered to testify or come to court, despite his packed schedule," Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson claim in their new book Original Sin.

open image in gallery Former president Joe Biden wanted to testify on behalf of his son in his federal gun trial, amid his presidency and re-election campaign ( AP )

Biden reportedly had testimony that could have helped Hunte’s defense team, but attorneys decided the move was too risky.

The possibility of "a sitting president taking the witness stand in a case involving his own son," would have fueled media attention around Hunter’s case, Tapper and Thompson say in their new book, per Axios.

The former president was subjected to questions and speculation about his involvement in the federal trial at the time, with many believing he would pardon Hunter. At the time, Joe Biden released a statement expressing love and support for his son while claiming he would not pardon him if found guilty.

Ultimately, a jury did find Hunter Biden guilty on all charges, and Joe Biden did offer his son a pardon at the end of his presidency.

But the revelation that the then-president wanted to testify at his son’s trial indicates that the federal gun trial may have been consuming and distracting to the White House at a pivotal time in the former president’s campaign.

open image in gallery Hunter Biden was ultimately found guilty on three counts of gun-related charges ( AP )

Later that month, the former president would initiate the formal end of his re-election campaign by grossly underperforming against Trump in a presidential debate.

Hunter Biden’s trial also consumed other members of the Biden family. Jill Biden attended nearly every day of the trial, even after taking a short trip to France to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day. Ashley Biden, James Biden and Valerie Owens Biden all became familiar faces.

Even Hunter Biden’s daughter, Naomi Biden, testified on behalf of her father at the trial.

Sitting presidents can testify in trials, though it often only occurs due to a subpoena.