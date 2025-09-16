Margot Robbie gives seal of approval to A-lister asking to be Ken in Barbie sequel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Margot Robbie has thoughts about casting the role of Ken in a potential Barbie sequel — even though there isn’t one in the works.

The 35-year-old actor played the titular character in the 2023 Greta Gerwig film, which also featured Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s love interest, Ken. The film was a massive success at the box office, earning $162 million during its opening weekend in the U.S.

It’s not surprising, then, that actors are clamoring for a chance to be part of a potential sequel. Matthew McConaughey made it known that he wants to be cast if and when another Barbie film does come to fruition. During Tuesday’s episode of Today, the actor told host Craig Melvin that he would consider taking on the role of Ken.

“It’d be hard to say no to that,” he said, while discussing how Barbie star America Ferrara recently appeared on Today and told Savannah Guthrie that he’d be a “really good candidate for King of the Kens.”

Tuesday’s Today segment also featured an edited poster of McConaughey as Ken in the yet-to-be-made Barbie sequel.

Margot Robbie says it’d be ‘wonderful’ to see Matthew McConaughey play Ken in a ‘Barbie’ sequel ( © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. )

“It’s already coming to life,” he added about the edited graphics.

Hours later, Robbie and Collin Farrell appeared on Today to promote their new movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. So, of course, Melvin mentioned that he had asked McConaughey about being Ken in the Barbie sequel.

“Did he say he’d do it?” Robbie asked. According to Melvin, McConaughey told him that if Robbie was in for a Barbie sequel, then the Interstellar star was in.

Robbie acknowledged that she’d be happy to work with McConaughey, telling Melvin, “Wonderful. Thank you for doing that.”

However, it sounds like a Barbie sequel won’t be happening anytime soon. During a Sunday interview with Stellar Magazine, Robbie confirmed that a second movie doesn’t exist.

“There’s nothing right now,” she said. However, she still praised the success of the 2023 Barbie film.

“I've realized the thing that I get the most satisfaction from in life is things or people reaching their full potential,” she explained. “And Barbie was a movie that reached its full potential. Like, everything I wanted for it happened, you know? There's nothing more satisfying than that.”

Meanwhile, Gerwig has shared similar sentiments about a second movie, where she could revisit the characters, or even introduce new ones, living in Barbie Land.

When asked if she would make a sequel, while at the West Hollywood Edition last year, as reported by Variety, she said: “If I find the undertow, then we get it. If I don’t find an undertow, there’s no more.”