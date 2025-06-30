Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts appeared to ignore Gillian Anderson at the Jacquemus show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

The Sex Education star, 56, was seated between McConaughey, 55, and Roberts, 34, but was seemingly uninvolved in the conversation carried out across her on the front row at the event.

In a clip shared to TikTok by the designer, McConaughey could be seen speaking to Roberts while leaning over Anderson – who was staring directly down the camera lens as it panned across the A-listers.

The star-studded Paris Men’s Fashion Week schedule ran from 24 to 29 June and featured 40 shows and 30 presentations from designers including Jacquemus, Dior, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent.

This number is up from 2024’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week, which consisted of 37 shows and 32 presentations, including a memorable Vogue World Olympic spectacle with cameos from Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter, Serena and Venus Williams.

Celebrity sightings the 2025 edition of the event included Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson and Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch at the Prada men’s show, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Louis Vuitton.

Also in attendance at Jacquemus’ menswear show was McConaughey’s wife, Camilla Alves, British rapper Stormzy, and singer Aya Nakamura.

McConaughey and Alves married in June 2012, after first meeting in 2006. They live with their three children, Levi, 16, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12, on a ranch in Texas.

Last year, the actor revealed he made a pact with Alves that he’d stay on their ranch and forego acting work unless he was offered roles he really wanted to do before the birth of their first child in 2008.

McConaughey went on to work on acclaimed films including The Lincoln Lawyer, Bernie, Mud, Interstellar, Magic Mike and Dallas Buyers Club for which he won a Best Actor Oscar.

Matthew McConaughey, Gillian Anderson and Emma Roberts at Paris Men's Fashion Week ( TikTok @Jacquemus )

In 2008, McConaughey was offered $15m (£11m) to star in a feature film remake of Magnum, P.I, according to the Hollywood Reporter. While he decided to turn down the role, it was only two years later he was offered Dallas Buyers Club.

Anderson is known for her role as sex therapist Jean Milburn in Netflix’s Sex Education and as British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of The Crown. The performance won her the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie in 2021.