The Barbie movie is available to stream on these platforms

Award season is well and truly underway, and Barbie continues to dominate the headlines. If you’ve yet to see the film or want to return to Barbie Land, you’ll be pleased to know the movie is now available to stream from the comfort of your own home.

Ultimately, Barbie won the ‘Barbenheimer’ race, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023 – it raked in more than $1bn at the box office, setting records for female-led and female-directed films. However, with the recent announcement of the 2024 Oscar nominations, Oppenheimer came out on top, with 13 nominations.

Although, Barbie didn’t go away empty-handed, gaining eight nominations, including for Best Picture, as well as for an Actor in a Supporting Role, thanks to Ryan Gosling’s more than ‘kenough’ performance as Barbie’s Ken. Barbie’s “I’m Just Ken” was also nominated for Best Original Song.

Despite this well-deserved acclaim, fans are outraged at the apparent snub of both the lead actress, Margot Robbie, and director Greta Gerwig in their respective categories. Ryan Gosling even released a statement expressing his confusion and disappointment.

But whether you live in a Dream House or a Mojo Dojo Casa House, you can now bring the joys of Barbie into your home ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night of the year, and see all the brilliant nominees at work. Here’s everything you need to know about streaming, buying or renting Barbie.

Can you watch ‘Barbie’ from home?

After its huge box office success last summer, Barbie is now available to watch at home. You can buy or rent the film on a number of services, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Sky Movies.

However, it’s not available to watch as part of any other major streaming services (sorry, Netflix and Disney+ subscribers).

How to watch the ‘Barbie’ movie in the UK

The blockbuster is available via Prime Video, where you can rent it for £4.99 or buy it for £13.99. Rentals include 30 days to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish it once you start it.

You can also find Barbie on Apple TV+ and Sky Movies.

How to access Prime Video

Prime membership costs £8.99 per month if you opt for a monthly subscription. However, you can also sign up for an annual subscription costing £95 per year, which works out roughly as £7.92 per month.

If you only want to use Amazon’s video service, there is a separate membership just for Amazon Prime Video, which costs £5.99 per month. However, that subscription does not include any of the other services, such as premium delivery and music streaming.

To join, you’ll need to go to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details. Amazon also has a 30-day free trial available for those who haven’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months.

Is ‘Barbie’ available to buy on Blu-ray or DVD?

Yes, Barbie is currently available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD from most major retailers.

Over at Amazon, the title is available to buy on Blu-ray for £9.99, DVD for £6.99 and 4K/Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.99.

Watch Barbie on Prime Video now

