Margot Robbie in talks to star in remake of 1950s classic Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman
‘Barbie’ actor could play the wealthy heiress-turned-giant in the Tim Burton-directed remake
Margot Robbie is in discussions to star in Tim Burton’s remake of 1950s sci-fi classic, Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.
News of the project broke last year, with Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn reportedly eyed to write the film’s script. However, she has since dropped out due to other commitments.
Originally released in 1958, Attack of the 50 Foot Woman follows the story of a troubled and wealthy heiress Nancy Archer (Allison Hayes), who has an encounter with an alien that turns her into a giant.
It was directed by Nathan Juran and also starred William Hudson and Yvette Vickers.
Robbie is in talks to play the lead role in the new version, according to reports in Variety. However, her involvement will be dependent on the film’s final script and writer.
The new remake will be created for Warner Bros and could see Robbie produce the movie with her company LuckyChap, along with partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.
The company has been behind some of the most talked-about and successful movies in recent years including Barbie (2023) and Saltburn (2023).
The Independent has contacted Warner Bros and representatives of Robbie for comment.
LuckyChap are also set to release Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell, next year.
Burton, known for his eccentric films and whimsical visuals, previously explored the 1950s sci-fi era in his 1996 comedy Mars Attacks!, which featured an all-star cast including Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Danny DeVito, Martin Short, Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael J Fox.
In 2023, Burton told The Independent that working on his Beetlejuice sequel had reignited his love for making movies.
“That’s why it is hard for me to watch the movies afterwards, because I still feel the emotional whatever of it,” said Burton. “I don’t get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I’ve worked with.
“On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments