American Pie actor Natasha Lyonne has claimed that her co-star in the teen comedy, Jennifer Coolidge once mistook her for a completely different celebrity.

Lyonne is best known for the Netflix comedy Russian Doll, and recently starred alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon in the emotional drama His Three Daughters.

The 45-year-old has been acting since the mid-1980s and it is fair to say, with her thick New York accent and voluminous red hair, that she has a distinctive look.

However, in a conversation with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she revealed that Coolidge once mistook her for another one of her many other co-stars, Hilary Duff.

“Oh yeah, I remember once I dropped out for a while... and Jennifer Coolidge saw me at the Chateau Marmont,” says Lyonne. “I had straight hair, and she thought I was Hilary Duff, and I was so confused.”

She added: “Maybe I’ve become too well, you know what I mean. Because whatever I’m projecting, is something I’d rather scratch real quick. I have lost my edge. Hilary seems like a lovely person, and sometimes I’ll look at pictures of her and I think, ‘Maybe this is a good thing! I think they mean this kindly.”

Coolidge had acted alongside Duff in the 2004 rom-com A Cinderella Story, and quickly realised her mistake, according to Lyonne.

“‘Oh! I thought you were Hilary Duff,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not,’ and it was over,” explains the Poker Face star.

“I would rather be mistaken for Keith Richards or something. But I guess I’m a Hilary Duff sort, you guys can see that,” joked Lyonne.

Coolidge, has experienced a career renaissance in recent years, thanks to her role in The White Lotus, as the spoiled but lovable heiress Tanya McQuoid.

However, given her character’s fate in the second season, it was always going to be unlikely that Coolidge would be making an appearance in the upcoming third season - and she has admitted that she is still coming to terms with no longer being a part of the show.

“I’m jealous of everyone that’s going. I just want to stress I’m not a good sport about it, but there’s nothing I can do,” she said in a conversation with US morning TV programme, Today.