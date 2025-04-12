The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida woman is accused of selling and buying human bones - including some for as low as $35 - and now a criminal charge.

Kymberlee Schopper, 52, was charged with trading in human tissue, according to Fox 35.

Police in Orange City, Florida, say Schopper bought and offered human bones for sale on Facebook marketplace. Authorities received a report on December 21, 2023, about a business selling remains through its social media account.

The business was identified as “Wicked Wonderland” and is located in Orange City.

Investigators say they found human remains for sale on the site, including two segments of a skull for $90, a clavicle and scapula for $90, a rib for $35, a vertebrae for $35 and a partial human skull for $600, according to the report.

open image in gallery Kymberlee Schopper, 52, is accused of selling human bones through a business’ Facebook marketplace account ( Volusia County jail )

Officers went to the store and one of the owners said they were not aware that it was illegal to sell human remains.

"She confirmed that the store had multiple human bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers, and mentioned she has documentation for these transactions but could not provide it at that moment," an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 34 detailed. "She described the bones as genuine human remains and delicate in nature."

Police say some of the bones found were likely archaeological finds. One was more than 100 years old, and another was more than 500 years old.

Schopper was arrested and released Friday from jail on $7,500 bond.