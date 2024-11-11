HBO teaser shows off first look at White Lotus season 3 and new Game of Thrones show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The first preview of The White Lotus season 3 and the new Game of Thrones show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms have been unveiled by HBO, ahead of their premieres in 2025.

On Sunday, the cable channel shared a video also featuring previously unseen footage from the new seasons of The Last of Us, Peacemaker, Hacks, And Just Like That and The Rehearsal.

It also contained the first peaks at new shows such as The Pitt, starring Noah Wyle, crime thriller Task, starring Mark Ruffalo and IT prequel, Welcome to Derry.

The first clips from The White Lotus show new guests Walton Goggins, Parker Posey and Leslie Bibb arrive at the luxury hotel, this time set in Thailand. Nathasa Rothwell also appears, reprising her role as spa manager Belinda from season one. Lisa, from the K-pop group BLACKPINK also stars.

Season three began production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand, back in February. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact it will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus resort property.

The first season centred on a group of hotel guests staying at the titular, luxury chain’s Hawaii franchise, while season two followed a new group who stayed at its Sicilian location. For the next season, HBO has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

open image in gallery Walton Goggins in The White Lotus season 3 ( HBO )

As for the new Game of Thrones, we are only given a brief glance at A Knight of Seven Kingdoms, with Peter Claffey introducing himself as “Ser Duncan ‘Dunk’ the Tall”.

The series will tell the “Dunk and Egg stories”, with the first season adapted from George RR Martin’s first novella of the tales, The Hedge Knight.

They follow the journey of Ser Duncan and his young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), as they travel to compete in a tournament.

Written by Martin and House of the Dragon’s Ira Parker, the series will be set 100 years before Game of Thrones and 100 years after House of the Dragon, forming a neat sandwich of the blood and gore viewers have come to know and love.

open image in gallery Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan ‘Dunk’ the Tall in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' ( Max )

In September, Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin called his experience of working on the show “pleasant” while updating fans about his slow progress on the final novels in the A Song of Fire and Ice series.