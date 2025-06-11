Jason Isaacs shares verdict on Lucius Malfoy casting for Harry Potter series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Isaacs is fully onboard with Johnny Flynn taking over his iconic role of Lucius Malfoy in HBO’s new Harry Potter TV adaptation.

It was announced Monday that Flynn, 42, had been cast as the ruthless aristocratic wizard. The British actor and musician will play the father of Draco Malfoy, the nemesis of the series’ protagonist, Harry Potter.

Isaacs, 62, who portrayed the Malfoy family patriarch throughout the original Harry Potter movies, shared his excitement about the news on X, writing: “A fantastic actor, a lovely man and, irritatingly, a rather brilliant musician too. Couldn’t have handed the snake-topped baton on to anyone better.

“Just please don’t make him sing…” he quipped.

Flynn, best known for starring in Channel 4’s three-season sitcom Lovesick, joins a long list of previously announced actors who’ve been cast to take on the legendary characters made famous in the 2001-2011 film saga.

Johnny Flynn (right) will succeed Jason Isaac as Lucius Malfoy in new Harry Potter series ( Warner Bros. and Getty )

Newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will play the leading trio of Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively.

Meanwhile, child actor Lox Pratt will star as Flynn’s onscreen towhead blond son, Draco — the character originated by Tom Felton in the films.

Felton, 37, recently revealed he would be reprising his role of Draco in Broadway’s production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” the actor said in a statement.

“Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes – and of course his iconic platinum blond hair – and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”

Felton’s decision to return to the wizarding world has proven divisive after he recently attempted to deflect a question about whether the Twitter controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling’s transgender views impacted his work in the Harry Potter films.

“No, I can’t say it does,” he told Variety. “I’m not really that attuned to it.

“The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world — here I am in New York — and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter,” he added. “And she’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.”

Despite the social media pile-on Felton received for his remarks, Isaacs has thrown his support behind the actor’s return to the world of Harry Potter.

“Saw you presenting on the Tonys tonight son — you looked good, sounded good and did great,” the White Lotus alum said on X. Isaacs added that he had already purchased tickets to see Felton’s Broadway performance in November.