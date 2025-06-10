Harry Potter: Every actor cast in the new HBO TV adaptation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HBO’s Harry Potter reboot has garnered the attention of muggles everywhere, as casting announcements continue.

The television adaptation of the famous franchise was confirmed by HBO Max in 2023 and aims to be a “faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.”

The series is expected to run for a decade, with each season based on one of the seven Rowling books. The books follow the story of 11-year-old Harry Potter as he learns of his acceptance to Hogwarts, the esteemed school of witchcraft and wizardry, and his attempts to defeat the evil Lord Voldemort.

Filming for the retelling of the novels will start in Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, Hertfordshire, this summer. HBO CEO Casey Bloys said the show will likely debut in late 2026 or early 2027.

There will also be some differences between the HBO series and the much-loved Harry Potter films. Characters will be the same age they are in the books, meaning Snape will only be 31, and the Dursleys will also be much younger than in the movies.

It is not currently known if any original cast members will be making appearances throughout the series, but Daniel Radcliffe — who originated the role of Harry Potter — has expressed his excitement to watch as an audience member.

Here is the cast of the new Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley

open image in gallery Dominic McLaughlin (center) has been cast as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton (left) has been cast as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout (right) has been cast as Ron Weasley ( HBO )

On May 27, HBO announced that after auditioning more than 30,000 actors for the three main characters, Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry, Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione, and Alastair Stout will be Ron. The three newcomers’ characters were originated by Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, respectively.

Albus Dumbledore

open image in gallery John Lithgow will be playing Albus Dumbledore, who was portrayed by the late Richard Harris ( Warner Bros/Getty )

The Hogwarts headmaster was played by the late Richard Harris in the first two films before Michael Gambon took over for the remaining six. John Lithgow will be playing Dumbledore in the series. Speaking to ScreenRant at the time, the Oscar nominee said the casting news “came as a total surprise to me.”

Minerva McGonagall

open image in gallery Janet McTeer will play Maggie Smith's role of Professor McGonagall ( Getty/Warner Bros )

The deputy Hogwarts headmistress and head of Gryffindor House was portrayed by the late Maggie Smith. In the new series, Golden Globe winner Janet McTeer will be playing the part.

Severus Snape

open image in gallery Paapa Essiedu will play Alan Rickman’s role of Professor Snape ( Getty/Warner Bros )

While the late Alan Rickman played the role of the potions and later the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at the wizarding school, Snape will be played by Paapa Essiedu in the forthcoming HBO series. He is known for his roles in Genie, Gangs of London, and The Lazarus Project.

Rubeus Hagrid

open image in gallery Nick Frost will play Hagrid, who was originally played by Robbie Coltrane ( Getty/Warner Bros )

In the original films, the gamekeeper and Care of Magical Creatures professor was played by the late Robbie Coltrane. The new series will feature Nick Frost as the half-giant.

Quirinus Quirrell

open image in gallery Luke Thallon will play Professor Quirrell, originally played by Ian Hart ( Getty/Warner Bros )

Quirrell is Hogwarts’ Defense Against the Dark Arts professor in the first film and novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Played by Ian Hart in the original film, the role will be taken on by Luke Thallon in the television series.

Argus Filch

open image in gallery Paul Whitehouse will play Argus Filch, originally played by David Bradley ( Getty/Warner Bros )

Filch is the caretaker at Hogwarts throughout the films and novels, known for being an extremely strict rule-enforcer. He was played by David Bradley throughout the films, but will turn over the torch to Paul Whitehouse in the forthcoming HBO version.

Petunia Dursley

open image in gallery Bel Powley will play Petunia Dursley, originally played by Fiona Shaw ( Getty Images )

In both the novels and films, Petunia is Harry’s aunt and the sister of his dead mother, Lily Potter. She was played by Fiona Shaw throughout the films, but Bel Powley will be taking over the role in the upcoming HBO television series.

Vernon Dursley

open image in gallery Daniel Rigby will play Vernon Dursley, originally played by Richard Griffiths ( Getty Images/Warner Bros. )

Petunia’s husband and Harry’s uncle, Vernon, is one of Harry’s caregivers while he’s on breaks from Hogwarts. In the films, he is played by the late Richard Griffiths, but in the HBO television series, he will be played by Daniel Rigby.

Cornelius Fudge

open image in gallery Bertie Carvel will play Cornelius Fudge, originally played by Robert Hardy ( Getty Images/Warner Bros )

Throughout both the books and the films, Fudge serves as the Minister of Magic, equivalent to the Prime Minister of the Wizarding World. In the movies, he is played by the late Robert Hardy, but the role will be taken over by Tony and Olivier Award winner Bertie Carvel in the forthcoming HBO series.

Molly Weasley

open image in gallery Katherine Parkinson will play Molly Weasley, originally played by Julie Walters ( Getty Images/Warner Bros. )

The matriarch of the Weasley family becomes a parental figure to Harry throughout the book and original film series. While she was first played by Julie Walters, Katherine Parkinson will be taking on the role in the upcoming HBO television series.

Draco Malfoy

open image in gallery Lox Pratt will play Draco Malfoy, originally played by Tom Felton ( Warner Bros )

After Ron and Hermione, Draco Malfoy is one of the first Hogwarts students Harry meets, although they don’t end up hitting it off. In the original films, he is played by Tom Felton, but the role will be taken over by Lox Pratt in the upcoming HBO series.

Lucius Malfoy

open image in gallery Johnny Flynn will play Lucius Malfoy, originally played by Jason Isaacs ( Getty Images/Warner Bros. )

Lucius is Draco’s father and a prominent supporter of the idea that “pure-blood” wizards are better than wizards who have human or “Muggle” parents. Throughout the original films, he is played by Jason Isaacs, but the torch will be passed to Johnny Flynn in the upcoming HBO series.

Seamus Finnigan, Parvati Patil, and Lavender Brown

open image in gallery Leo Earley (left), Alessia Leoni (middle), and Sienna Moosah (right) will be playing Seamus Finnigan, Parvati Patil, and Lavender Brown ( HBO )

Three of Harry’s Gryffindor classmates during the novels and film franchise are Seamus Finnigan, Parvati Patil, and Lavender Brown. In the films, Finnigan is portrayed by Devon Murray, Patil is played by Sitara Shah and later Shefali Chowdhury, and Brown is played by many actors throughout the original film series, including Kathleen Cauley in the second film, Jennifer Smith in the third film, and then Jessie Cave in the final four movies. Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni, and Sienna Moosah will play the trio of friends in the upcoming HBO series.