The actors who have been cast in the new Harry Potter TV stars are being asked about their opinions on JK Rowling.

In the last five years, the author has repeatedly come under fire for various comments about gender ideology, with many, including stars of the Potter film adaptations, accusing her of transphobia.

This has led to some consternation being directed at the stars who have signed up to the new project. John Lithgow, Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), Katherine Parkinson (Molly Weasley) and Johnny Flynn (Lucius Malfoy) are among those who will appear in the show.

While Lithgow, who will play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, called the backlash to his casting “odd”, one cast member who has now spoken out against Rowling’s rhetoric is Shaun of the Dead actor Nick Frost.

Frost will play Rubeus Hagrid, the role originally played by Robbie Coltrane – and when he was asked about Rowling in a new interview, he said: “She’s allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine – they just don’t align in any way, shape or form.”

The actor also told The Observer he believes the controversy “shouldn’t blow over”, adding: “We shouldn’t just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves.”

Frost’s opinions echo those of Paapa Essiedu, who will play Severus Snape. Shortly after his casting was announced, the actor was among the hundreds of TV and film professionals who signed a letter calling for industry action on trans rights.

The letter was compiled in the wake of the controversial UK Supreme Court ruling that gender is legally based on biological sex, a decision that was celebrated by controversial author Rowling and decried by LGBT+ activist groups.

After Essiedu’s appearance as a signatory on the letter, an “insider” told MailOnline that Rowling would “not be bothered one iota by Essiedu’s decision – and wouldn’t dream of intervening to get him sacked, despite being heavily involved in the project”.

Addressing this report X/Twitter, Rowling wrote: “I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did.

“I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine.”

Rowling was a vocal supporter of the Supreme Court ruling on 17 April. Moments after the decision, she posted on X, “I love it when a plan comes together #SupremeCourt #WomensRights,” alongside a photo of herself on a yacht, smoking a cigar and holding a cocktail.

The letter Essiedu signed states that the court ruling “undermines” and “threatens” the safety of trans, non-binary and intersex people living in the UK and “excludes” them from participation in everyday life.This isn’t the first time Harry Potter stars have expressed support for the trans community, with original film stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson among those who have spoken out on the subject.

Rowling has become ostracised from the former child actors due to her views on trans rights – and she previously said she would not forgive the actors for criticising her opinions, telling them to “save their apologies”.

Other stars to appear in the Potter TV series include Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby, who will play Harry’s aunt and uncle, Petunia and Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel, who’ll play Cornelius Fudge.

Meanwhile, after an extensive search, it has been revealed that Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout have been cast as Harry, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively.