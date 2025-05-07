Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JK Rowling has said she would never get an actor fired from the new Harry Potter TV series because of their pro-trans views.

Paapa Essiedu, who has been cast as Severeus Snape in the forthcoming HBO project, is among the hundreds of TV and film professionals who signed a letter calling for industry action on trans rights.

The letter was compiled in the wake of the controversial UK Supreme Court ruling that gender is legally based on biological sex, a decision that was celebrated by controversial author Rowling and decried by LGBT+ activist groups.

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series has divided fans and stars of the Wizarding World franchise due to what many people say is Rowling’s history of transphobic rhetoric. Although the series is yet to start production, there is already a growing backlash, with many questioning those involved over their stance on the trans community.

After Essiedu’s appearance as a signatory on the letter, an “insider” told MailOnline that Rowling would “not be bothered one iota by Essiedu’s decision – and wouldn’t dream of intervening to get him sacked, despite being heavily involved in the project”.

Addressing this report X/Twitter, Rowling wrote: “I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did.

“I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine.”

open image in gallery JK Rowling addressed claims she could get actors fired from new ‘Harry Potter’ show ( X/Twitter )

Rowling was a vocal supporter of the Supreme Court ruling on 17 April. Moments after the decision, she posted on X, “I love it when a plan comes together #SupremeCourt #WomensRights,” alongside a photo of herself on a yacht, smoking a cigar and holding a cocktail.

The new letter has amassed more than 400 signatures, and states that the court ruling “undermines” and “threatens” the safety of trans, non-binary and intersex people living in the UK and “excludes” them from participation in everyday life.

“Film and television are powerful tools for empathy and education, and we believe passionately in the ability of the screen to change hearts and minds. This is our opportunity to be on the right side of history,” the letter reads.

open image in gallery JK Rowling celebrated the UK supreme court ruling against trans community ( YouTube )

Other stars to have signed the letter include Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), James Norton (Happy Valley) and Eddie Redmayne, who played the lead in Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise.

This isn’t the first time Harry Potter stars have expressed support for the trans community, with original film stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson among those who have spoken out on the subject.

Rowling has become ostracised from the former child actors due to her views on trans rights – and she previously said she would not forgive the actors for criticising her opinions, telling them to “save their apologies”.

Despite Essiedu signing the letter, his decision to join a new Potter project has not sat well with many fans amid Rowling’s views on trans issues.

open image in gallery Paapa Essiedu signed a pro-trans open letter after being cast in new ‘Harry Potter’ series ( Sky )

On Reddit, one user accused Essiedu of “having his cake and eating it too”. Another wrote: “I know one other thing you can do to support trans people, Paapa.”

Meanwhile, John Lithgow, who will play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the show, responded to the fallout, calling it “odd”, adding that discourse surrounding Rowling’s views on trans issues shouldn’t be a “factor at all”.