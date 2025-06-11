Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Isaacs has thrown his support onto Tom Felton’s divisive decision to return to the world of Harry Potter.

White Lotus star Isaacs‘s blessing arrived shortly after the actor received a social media pile-on for his JK Rowling remarks.

Iasaacs played Draco Malfoy actor Felton’s onscreen father Lucius in the film adaptations of Rowling’s book series.

On Sunday (8 June), Felton presented an award at the Tonys, a ceremony honouring the best in theatre, and his presence came days after he was announced to be reprising the role of Draco in Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

His appearance at the New York event was overshadowed by his comments when asked about Rowling’s views on the trans community, which have seen her face widespread criticism and backlash.

Rowling has repeatedly come under fire for various comments about gender ideology, with many, including stars of the Harry Potter adaptations, accusing her of transphobia.

Felton was asked whether Rowling’s views “impact you at all or impact your work in the world of Harry Potter at all” by Variety, and the actor, 37, replied: “No, I can’t say it does. I’m not really that attuned to it.

“The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world – here I am in New York – and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter. And she’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.”

While regular Rowling supporters praised Felton for his response, Harry Potter fans are unconvinced, with many accusing him of privilege and of “actively ignoring the lives of queer people that are being endangered by Rowling’s views”.

Shortly after Felton’s answer went viral, one Harry Potter fan shared a clip of the actor praising Isaacs’s “fantastic” performance in The White Lotus.

The actor wrote on X/Twitter: “Saw you presenting on the Tonys tonight son – you looked good, sounded good and did great.”

He also revealed he had booked tickets to see Felton in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in November.

Rowling has become ostracised from the trio of child actors who played Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger (Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson) due to the trans controversy – and she has said she would not forgive them for criticising her opinions, telling them to “save their apologies”.

Felton has previously brushed off the Rowling controversy, telling The Times in 2022: “I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she said, to be completely honest, but I’m often reminded, attending Comic Cons in particular, that no one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life.

“I’m constantly reminded of her positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that.”

He added: “I’m pro. I’m pro choice. I’m pro life. I’m pro discussion. I’m pro love. I don’t tend to pick sides. I won’t talk specifics but I enjoy reminding myself and others that a lot of my good friends have ways of life or personal decisions that I don’t necessarily agree with. We should enjoy celebrating each other’s differences.”

He also told ET Canada that he “doesn’t have a reaction” to the controversy, stating: “I didn’t even know that was a thing.”

He will join the cast at the Lyric Theatre in New York City from 11 November, becoming the first cast member from the original franchise to reprise their role in the stage production.

The actor’s involvement in the production, which is set 19 years after Rowling’s final novel, follows casting announcements for a forthcoming Harry Potter TV series, which will air on HBO in 2027.

John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost are among the first wave of stars to be confirmed for the series, with Dumbledore star Lithgow calling the backlash to the news “odd”.