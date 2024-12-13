Dick Van Dyke says neighbours ‘saved’ him from wildfire days before 99th birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke has revealed that his neighbours “saved” him from his home as he attempted to evacuate due to the devastating Malibu Franklin Fire.

The Franklin Fire, another late-year wildfire fanned by fierce Santa Ana winds, left a trail of destruction in its wake. Officials confirmed nine structures were destroyed and six had been damaged. Fire officials said it would take a “number of days” to put out the blaze, which was 20 per cent contained early Thursday afternoon. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The strongest winds in the area had passed and meteorologists said high fire dangers decreased, which aided efforts to contain the fire. Evacuations in Malibu displaced thousands of residents, including celebrities Dick Van Dyke and Cher.

According to People, the Mary Poppins star, who turns 99 on 13 December, admitted that he had a lucky escape from the fire and was thankful to his neighbours.

open image in gallery Dick Van Dyke ( Getty Images )

In an interview on theToday show, that was aired on 12 December, Van Dyke said: “It [the fire] was coming from the hill, you could see it. And oh my God, and we got out of here. I was trying to crawl to the car, I had exhausted myself, I couldn’t get up.”

He added: “Three neighbors came and carried me out and came back and put out a little fire in the guest house and saved me.”

The actor turned to Facebook on Tuesday (December 10) to announce that he and his wife, Arlene Silver, were safe, but they were not able to locate one of their pets. “Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving,” he wrote about the cat at the time.

“We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires.”

The actor went on to comment underneath the post to give his followers an update on what happened. “We found Bobo as soon as we arrived back home this morning,” his message began.

“There was so much interest in his disappearance that Animal Control was called in to assist. But, thankfully he was easy to find and not harmed.”

open image in gallery Dick Van Dyke ( Getty Images )

On Thursday (December 12) Los Angeles County officials announced that firefighters had made substantial progress on fighting the 4,037-acre fire, and containment was up to 20 percent, according to Cal Fire’s Dusty Martin.

The first phase of repopulation, where residents are allowed to begin returning home, will be beginning shortly but mandatory evacuation orders would only be lifted in some areas.