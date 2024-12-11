Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver were among thousands forced to evacuate their Malibu home due to the rapidly spreading Franklin Fire.

In a Facebook post, 98-year-old Van Dyke confirmed that he and his wife had safely evacuated, though one of their pets was still unaccounted for.

“Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving,” he wrote, expressing concern for the orange cat. “We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires.”

Van Dyke posted a video of Bobo later that day, accompanied by the caption: “Hoping Bobo is ok.”

Support poured in from followers in the comments, offering encouragement to the family, who were among the tens of thousands forced to evacuate the area.

“Animals have incredible survival instincts,” one commenter reassured. “Bobo will find safety and then will find his way back to you.”

“Cats are so resourceful,” another added. “They can survive what people can’t. Sending good thoughts your kitty is ok and you’re reunited soon.”

“What a beautiful boy, hope he’s found a safe place,” someone else commented.

The Franklin Fire, which began on Monday (December 9) night, has burned over 3,000 acres, triggering evacuation orders for approximately 20,000 residents, including public figures such as Cher. Like Dick Van Dyke, Cher evacuated her Malibu home, relocating to a nearby hotel with her pets.

As emergency operations shifted to Calabasas following threats to Malibu City Hall, Mayor Doug Stewart characterized the Franklin Fire as a “traumatic 20 hours” for the city. Reflecting on the community’s strength, he stated, “It burns, it grows back, and we’re resilient.”

The fire’s rapid spread has led to numerous power outages and road closures, significantly disrupting the Malibu community. Strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity have made containment efforts difficult. More than 1,500 firefighters are actively battling the blaze.

According to the latest updates, the fire remains largely uncontained, threatening thousands of structures and destroying several. Cal Fire reported that firefighting air tankers are conducting fire suppression missions, supported by 187 engines, 56 bulldozers, and 12 water tenders.

Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation as emergency crews work tirelessly to protect homes and contain the fire. Residents are urged to stay informed through official channels and comply with evacuation orders to ensure their safety.