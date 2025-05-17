Casualty caught in BBC Eurovision schedule shake-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Casualty fans are among those who are affected by the schedule shake-up caused by Eurovision tonight.

The broadcast of the Song Contest on Saturday night (17 May) leaves viewers waiting an extra week for the next episode of the medical drama.

The series will not air as it normally does at a time between 8 and 10pm on BBC One, with the latest instalment pushed back to Saturday (24 May).

The synopsis for the forthcoming 10th episode reads: “Rida suffers a traumatic day when Mr Whitelaw’s mask begins to slip, Flynn fights to save Anna’s life, Rash defends a patient, and Indie helps Iain on a special mission.”

Changes to the BBC schedule are expected due to the Grand Final, which causes a minor shuffle of TV shows every year.

Coverage of the Eurovision Grand Final will begin on BBC One at 8pm and run until midnight. Graham Norton, who is recovering from a recent major operation, is back for his 16th time as presenter.

It is scheduled to begin directly after Doctor Who airs a Eurovision-inspired episode titled “The Interstellar Song Contest”. Despite the crossover, however, even Doctor Who isn’t guaranteed a spot on tonight’s packed schedule.

If the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace goes to extra time, Doctor Who will have to take a backseat. Doctor Who fans will be able to watch the new episode on iPlayer.

open image in gallery The 2022 cast of Casualty ( PA )

This year’s Eurovision final will take place in Basel, Switzerland after the country’s contestant Nemo placed first last year. It is the third time that Switzerland has hosted the event.

Twenty-six acts will compete in the 2025 grand final, including the UK’s entry: Remember Monday.

The trio – who are the first girl group to represent the country since Precious in 1999 – will bring Regency-era staging to their performance of “What The Hell Just Happened?”

“Murder on the Dancefloor” singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor will present the UK jury vote in a last-minute switch-up that saw her replace Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa who unexpectedly pulled out of the role.

The BBC cited only “unforeseen circumstances” for the change – an announcement that coincides with rising controversy around this year’s event.

open image in gallery The presenter has hosted the BBC's coverage of the competition since 2009 ( Getty Images )

Gatwa, 32, had been announced as the UK’s official Eurovision spokesperson earlier this month, in a move that formed part of a Doctor Who crossover timed for Saturday’s final.

Sweden – who have won the contest seven times – are currently the favourites to win with KAJ who will perform the song “Bara Bada Bastu”.

KAJ are the first ever Finnish act to represent Sweden at Eurovision, while “Bara Bada Bastu” is the first Swedish-language song the country has submitted since 1998.

Earlier this week, an open letter signed by former Eurovision contestants called on the European Broadcasting Union, which organises Eurovision, to ban Israel and its national broadcaster KAN from the contest.

About 1,300 Swiss police officers will be on duty in Basel while the contest is taking place, with more forces drafted in from the Swiss Armed Forces, federal police and neighbouring countries Germany and France ahead of the two semi-finals on Tuesday and Thursday, and the Grand Final on Saturday.

open image in gallery APTOPIX Switzerland Eurovision Song Contest ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Basel police’s head of communications Adrian Plachesi told the Press Association that no permission has been granted for protests, but officers would be stationed for expected pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Protests erupted during Thursday night’s (15 May) rehearsal in Basel, where six demonstrators waving flags and blowing whistles interrupted Israeli contestant Yuval Raphael’s preview performance.

Raphael, who survived the Hamas attacks of 7 October, said she anticipated a hostile reception but was determined to perform her song, “New Day Will Rise”.

The Eurovision 2025 grand final takes place on Saturday 17 May and will be broadcast on BBC One from 8pm.