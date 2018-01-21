Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seventy-two former Eurovision contestants have signed an open letter calling for Israel and its national broadcaster KAN to be banned from this year’s contest.

The letter seen by The Independent is addressed to the European Broadcasting Union, which organises Eurovision, and blames the uproar that surrounded last year’s event in Sweden for leading to “the most politicised, chaotic and unpleasant in the competition’s history”.

It accuses KAN of being “complicit in Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza and the decades-long regime of apartheid and military occupation against the entire Palestinian people”.

Israel vehemently denies that it is committing genocide. Court proceedings at the United Nation’s highest court, the International Court of Justice, are ongoing.

In 2023, KAN reporter Rotem Achihun was filmed joking with Israeli soldiers while appearing to write a “message for Gaza” on the side of a tank shell.

KAN received heavy criticism last year for its delegation’s alleged treatment of contestants.

Irish contestant Bambie Thug accused the network of “inciting violence against me, twice, three times”. The singer withdrew from dress rehearsals over the controversy, prompting the EBU to confirm it had spoken with KAN about its coverage.

Among the signatories of the letter are 2023 UK contestant Mae Muller, Ireland’s 1994 champion Charlie McGettigan, and Portuguese singer Fernando Tordo.

“By continuing to platform the representation of the Israeli state, the EBU is normalising and whitewashing its crimes,” the letter states.

“The EBU has already demonstrated that it is capable of taking measures, as in 2022, when it expelled Russia from the competition. We don’t accept this double standard regarding Israel.

“We stand in solidarity with this year’s contestants and condemn the EBU’s repeated refusal to take responsibility.”

open image in gallery Israel’s Eurovision contestant Eden Golan during the opening ceremony of the 2024 grand final ( Getty Images )

Eurovision 2024 was plagued by controversy due to Israel’s participation on the contest amid its ongoing attacks on Gaza. Some critics accused the EBU of hypocrisy for refusing to remove Israel from the competition, having previously ejected Russia in 2022 following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“[It] can’t be one rule for Russia and a completely different rule for Israel. You bomb, you’re out,” Thea Garrett, who represented Malta in 2010 and who signed the letter, said.

Israel was ultimately allowed to compete last year with its delegate Eden Golan, despite threatening to withdraw after she was asked to amend her song “October Rain” due to its perceived lyrical references to the 7 October attacks.

This year, Israel is being represented by 7 October survivor Yuval Raphael, who will sing the track “New Day Will Rise”.

open image in gallery Yuvul Raphael is representing Israel at Eurovision this year ( Reuters )

The letter is published after broadcasters for three participating countries questioned Israel’s role in the competition earlier this year.

Spanish broadcaster RTVE wrote to the EBU’s secretary-general for a discussion about the issue, while Iceland’s delegation and foreign minister called the country’s participation “strange” and Slovenia’s RTV SLO network backed calls for Israel to be banned.

In response, the EBU said it appreciated there are concerns about the “current conflict in the Middle East” and remains “in constant contact with those participating this year”.

Last year, over 56,000 people signed a petition calling for Israel to be banned while Iceland’s Association of Composers and Lyricists, along with over 1,400 industry professionals across Europe, called for Golan to be suspended.

During the event itself, there were several direct and indirect references to the war. The EBU expressing “regret” that Swedish candidate Eric Saade wore a Keffiyeh on stage. Irish delegate Bambie Thug later hit out at the EBU for “scapegoating” Ireland while refusing to address the “urgent” matter.

The full letter is included below and is to be published along with its full list of signatories on artistsforpalestine.org.uk:

“Exclude Israel from Eurovision: A call from former Eurovision participants”

“We, the undersigned former Eurovision participants, urge all members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to demand the exclusion of KAN, the Israeli public broadcaster, from the Eurovision Song Contest. KAN is complicit in Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza and the decades-long regime of apartheid and military occupation against the entire Palestinian people.

“We believe in the unifying power of music, which is why we refuse to allow music to be used as a tool to whitewash crimes against humanity. Last year, we were appalled that the EBU allowed Israel to participate while it continued its genocide in Gaza broadcast live for the world to see. The result was disastrous.

“Rather than acknowledging the widespread criticism and reflecting on its own failures, the EBU responded by doubling down — granting total impunity to the Israeli delegation while repressing other artists and delegations, making the 2024 edition the most politicized, chaotic and unpleasant in the competition’s history.

“Silence is not an option. When authoritarian movements and the far-right are on the rise around the globe, our duty to speak out has only become more pressing. We therefore join together to state that the EBU's complicity with Israel's genocide must stop.

“By continuing to platform the representation of the Israeli state, the EBU is normalising and whitewashing its crimes. The EBU has already demonstrated that it is capable of taking measures, as in 2022, when it expelled Russia from the competition. We don’t accept this double standard regarding Israel.

“We stand in solidarity with this year’s contestants and condemn the EBU’s repeated refusal to take responsibility.

“As singers, songwriters, musicians and others who have had the privilege of participating in Eurovision, we urge the EBU and all its member broadcasters to act now and prevent further discredit and disruption to the festival: Israel must be excluded from Eurovision.”

The Independent has contacted KAN and the European Broadcasting Union for comment.