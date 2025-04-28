Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The glitter balls are nearly ready, the sequins are all but sewn. Europe is preparing to party.

That’s right: the Eurovision Song Contest is almost upon us.

This May, Basel, Switzerland will host the 69th edition of the annual musical extravaganza.

Thirty-seven countries will compete for the coveted title.

Often likened to a pop Olympics, Eurovision delivers a unique blend of triumph, tears, and even geopolitical rivalries.

Here’s a guide to navigating the wonderful world of Eurovision.

What is Eurovision?

open image in gallery Nemo, who won the 2024 edition of Eurovision ( AP )

Eurovision is an international pop music competition, in which acts from countries across Europe — and a few beyond it — compete in a live televised contest. Each singer or group performs a three-minute song, with the winner decided by votes from national juries and viewers around the world.

Launched in 1956 to test new live-broadcasting technology and foster unity after World War II, Eurovision has become a campy yet heartfelt celebration of diversity, national pride and the joyous power of pop. It has grown from seven countries to almost 40, including non-European nations such as Israel and Australia. Organizers say last year’s competition was watched by 163 million people around the world.

Eurovision has become synonymous with elaborate costumes, spectacular staging and songs that range from anthemic to extremely silly. Past winners include songs with titles like “La, La, La” and “Boom Bang-a-Bang,” as well as soaring power ballads and slick disco dancefloor-fillers.

Past champions range from Sweden's ABBA — with “Waterloo” in 1974 – to Finnish metalheads Lordi in 2006, Austrian drag performer Conchita Wurst in 2014, Italian rock band Måneskin in 2021 and Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra in 2022.

Eurovision: Conchita Wurst performs 'Rise Like A Phoenix'

When and where is Eurovision taking place?

Traditionally the competition is hosted by the previous year’s winner, and last year’s victor was nonbinary Swiss singer Nemo with their operatic anthem “The Code.” The 2025 contest will be held at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel, a largely German-speaking city bordering France and Germany.

Two semifinals, on May 13 and 15, will be followed by a grand Saturday night final on May 17, hosted by Swiss broadcasters Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer.

Switzerland is the birthplace of Eurovision — it staged the first-ever contest, and the European Broadcasting Union, which runs the show, is based in Geneva. It has won twice before: in 1956 and in 1988, when Canadian chanteuse Celine Dion competed under the Swiss flag.

Do pop and politics mix?

Eurovision’s motto is “united by music”, an admirable goal that’s not always achieved.

Contest rules ban overtly political lyrics or symbols, but regional rivalries are rife and global tensions often intrude. Russia has been banned since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine won Eurovision that year, but could not host in 2023 because of the ongoing war, so the English city of Liverpool stood in.

Last year’s event in the Swedish city of Malmo attracted large pro-Palestinian protests that called for Israel to be dropped from the contest over its conduct of its war against Hamas.

open image in gallery Eden Golan performs ‘Hurricane’ at the 2024 Eurovision contest ( TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images )

Tensions spilled over into the competition, where Israeli singer Eden Golan was given tight security. Israel was ordered to change the lyrics of its competing song, originally titled “October Rain”, an apparent reference to Hamas’ cross-border attack on October 7, 2023 that killed some 1,200 Israelis. Renamed “Hurricane”, the power ballad came fifth.

Last year’s contest also saw Dutch contender Joost Klein expelled mid-competition after an altercation with a member of the production crew.

Organisers have tightened up the contest’s code of conduct, calling on participants to respect Eurovision’s values of “universality, diversity, equality, and inclusivity” and its political neutrality.

Who are this year's favourites?

Sweden has won Eurovision seven times and is bookies’ favorite to take the title again, which would take it past Ireland for the most victories. Swedish entry “Bara Bada Bastu” is an upbeat ode to sauna culture performed by KAJ, a trio from Finland’s Swedish-speaking minority.

Also highly ranked by the betting markets are classically-trained Austrian singer JJ’s “popera” song “Wasted Love”, French singer Louane’s ballad “maman”, Dutch entry Claude’s “C’est La Vie” and Israeli singer Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the October 7 attacks, with “New Day Will Rise”.

Intriguing outsiders include highly caffeinated Estonian entry ”Espresso Macchiato” by Tony Cash, Icelandic brother duo VAEB with “Róa” (it’s about rowing) and Irish entrant Emmy’s ode to a doomed space dog, “Laika Party”.

open image in gallery Remember Monday are the first girl group to represent the UK at Eurovision since 1999 ( Press )

“There’s a lot of novelty acts this year,” said Paul Jordan, an expert on the contest known as Dr. Eurovision. “I think it’s kind of reflective of the chaos in the world. It’s almost like people are looking for a bit of escapism.

“There’s a lot of innuendo this year as well,” he said, citing “Milkshake Man” by Australian entrant Go-Jo and “Serving” by Malta’s Miriana Conte, which has already had its title and lyrics changed on the orders of contest organisers.

How can I watch Eurovision and vote?

The competition will be aired by national broadcasters in participating nations.

In the UK, you can watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and listen live on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. The semi-finals are on May 13 and 15, and the Grand Final is on May 17.

Those in America can watch on streaming service Peacock in the United States and on the Eurovision YouTube channel in some countries.

Most of the acts will perform over two semifinals that will decide 20 to go through to the grand final. Another six countries — France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and host Switzerland — automatically qualify for the final.

Voting for the winner will open at the start of the final on May 17. Viewers in participating countries can vote by phone, text message or the Eurovision app — but are not allowed to vote for their own country’s act. Viewers in the U.S. and other non-participating countries can vote online or with the app.

After a voting interval, each country in turn announces its jury and public voting results, with the points tallied on-screen until a winner emerges. The fast-changing rankings and suspense about whether any country gets the dreaded “nul points” — zero points — are all part of the fun.

“Everyone seems to think that Sweden has it in the bag,” Jordan said. “But it could well be that a country sneaks up the middle.”