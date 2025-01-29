Sorry, Selena Gomez – it’ll take more than liberal tears to defeat Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Selena Gomez took to social media on Monday and shared an emotional (now-deleted) clip of her weeping and speaking about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, which saw around 1,000 people arrested across the US last weekend, it was only a matter of time before Trump supporters and Republican politicians hit back with personal jibes and claims of “woke” nonsense.

The same thing happened when a teary-eyed Billie Eilish spoke out about “someone who hates women so, so deeply” during her concert in Nashville, Tennessee last year. Bruce Springsteen sparked a backlash when he called Donald Trump the “most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime” in an impassioned speech ahead of polling day – and when late-night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, held back tears after a “terrible night”, referring to the 2024 election results.

Criticising liberal values and sensitivities has become somewhat of a rallying cry (for lack of a better phrase) for the Maga crowd. It’s fashionable to make fun of sentiment.

So, true to form, in addition to the right-wing pile-on, Senate candidate Sam Parker swiftly attacked the Emilia Pérez star, calling for her deportation and claiming that the singer is a “3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the ‘87 Amnesty”.

Now, perhaps I am just another “woke lefty liberal” with more emotion than sense, but I don’t think people crying over the state of the world – particularly when they have a direct link to those affected – is a bad thing. To me, it’s not about virtue-signalling or even self-indulgence; it demonstrates that they are not completely devoid of compassion, empathy and decency, and that they have integrity – qualities we should all strive towards.

And much like the protests happening across the world in response to Trump 2.0 and the wave of terrifying executive orders he’s pushed through in a matter of days (see “cute winter boots”, a phrase being used to attempt to avoid censorship while talking about politics on TikTok), these displays of emotion serve as a poignant message to those being targeted. It tells them they are not alone – they have not been forgotten about and that not just Americans, but the whole world, will not turn a blind eye to their suffering.

But there also has to come a time when we – Americans and non-Americans – stop crying and take action. And no, I don’t mean the kind of “action” we saw in the January 6 insurrection. Nobody needs violence, denial and Trump-like tantrums. What I mean is working at both grassroots and global levels to help provide support, factual information and funding.

Whether it’s volunteering with charities and organisations working with immigrants, refugees, transgender people or on reproductive rights, sharing useful resources – not just pretty infographics on Instagram – or donating to initiatives that help provide reduced-rate or pro bono legal counsel to those who need it (or offering our own services if we have those skills); there’s a plethora of practical solutions that will make a huge difference.

Engaging in nuanced debate and embracing differences is key – so, too, is finding common ground and explaining an alternative point of view in a calm, rational way. It’s not enough to get upset or frustrated at someone who doesn’t think the same as us – we have to listen, learn and respond accordingly.

It’s also important to look at how this happened in the first place – why history seems to be repeating itself; why the US – a once-revered beacon of democracy – risks becoming a dictatorship. These things don’t just happen – nor do they occur in isolation. Just as there’s a wave of far-right views in the US, there is a rise in Europe and even the UK. And we all know the very real consequences of this trajectory.

Drawing a line in the sand reinforces the “us” versus “them” narrative, and only serves to widen the schism. I am not for one second suggesting we forget – or even forgive – those who voted for Trump and the like, who continue to peddle divisive rhetoric. Their supporters know exactly who they are and what they stand for – there’s no room left for interpretation by now.

But, equally, if we completely denounce them and fail to connect with these people, we can look forward to much of the same – or worse.

Shedding high-profile liberal tears will continue to paint us as the victims – victims at the mercy of politicians and billionaires’ whims. It will embolden them and show them how easily we surrender our powers. Even if it doesn’t feel like it right now, we do have power – and we can overcome these dark times. But to do that, we have to dry our eyes and put up a good fight.