Days after a service outage at wireless and internet provider Verizon impacted more than 1.5 million customers, scammers are swooping in.

In the wake of the outage that took place this past Wednesday, Verizon promised a $20 credit to customers who opted into the offer. The company said customers would be notified by text when the $20 credit is available in their account.

“To help provide some relief to those affected, we will give them a $20 account credit that can be easily redeemed by logging into the myVerizon app to accept,” Verizon said in a statement. “Customers will receive a text message when the credit is available in the app.”

Scammers have leveraged the Verizon offer to send phishing texts and emails to Verizon customers, telling them they can get their $20 credit by providing personal information. The scammers then use the information for their benefit, and the user is left where they started: Needing to log into their account and opt in to receive the $20 credit waiting for them.

While the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, two federal agencies tasked with protecting consumers from unfair business practices, have yet to release a statement on the scams, some local law enforcement agencies are alerting residents about the ruse.

Scammers are leveraging Verizon’s $20 outage credit to steal consumers’ personal information ( Getty Images )

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office, located south of Atlanta, published a Facebook post this past weekend warning its residents about the scam. The office claimed that scammers are sending out texts and emails meant to steal personal information.

With this threat popping up, the office recommended that customers not click any links claiming to offer a $20 Verizon outage credit.

“Legit companies like Verizon will not send unsolicited links promising free credits,” the office said. “Scammers use this trick to get your login info or financial data.”

As Verizon noted, customers will receive a notification that the $20 credit is ready in their account; offering personal information - aside from your account username and password - is not required to get access to your credit.

“If you’re unsure whether a message is real, go directly to your Verizon app or official website,” the sheriff’s office recommended.