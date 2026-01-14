Major carrier outage affects thousands of users
- Thousands of Verizon customers reported losing network connection, with their phones displaying “SOS” mode, on Wednesday afternoon.
- Downdetector recorded approximately 180,000 reports related to Verizon by 12:30 ET, with the number decreasing slightly later.
- Verizon acknowledged the issue, stating that engineers are working to identify and resolve the problem quickly, and apologized for the inconvenience.
- The cause of the connectivity problems remains unclear, and Verizon's own network status map did not show spikes.
- Customers of other major carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile, also reported outages around the same time.