Major carrier outage affects thousands of users

The company has acknowledged the issue, which appeared to start just after noon ET, in responses to social media users reporting problems with their phones.
The company has acknowledged the issue, which appeared to start just after noon ET, in responses to social media users reporting problems with their phones. (Yui Mok/PA)
  • Thousands of Verizon customers reported losing network connection, with their phones displaying “SOS” mode, on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Downdetector recorded approximately 180,000 reports related to Verizon by 12:30 ET, with the number decreasing slightly later.
  • Verizon acknowledged the issue, stating that engineers are working to identify and resolve the problem quickly, and apologized for the inconvenience.
  • The cause of the connectivity problems remains unclear, and Verizon's own network status map did not show spikes.
  • Customers of other major carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile, also reported outages around the same time.
