Verizon suffers major outage as thousands of users say phones switched to SOS mode

More than 46,000 people have reported having connectivity problems with their Verizon devices, according to Down Detector

Graig Graziosi in Washington, D.C.

Thousands of Verizon users are reporting that their phones have lost network connection and are in "SOS" mode as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to Down Detector, more than 46,000 reports have been logged Wednesday relating to Verizon connectivity issues.

It's unclear what might be causing the connectivity problems. Verizon's own Network Status map is not showing any spikes anywhere in the country, and the company has not — as of this report — issued information or guidance on the issue.

