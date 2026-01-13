Experts warn of the health consequences of ‘bed rotting’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On freezing, dark winter days, burrowing beneath the comforter and staying there may sound like perfection - sadly, though, it can have big health consequences.

The practice now widely referred to as ”bed rotting” became popular on social media in the late 2010s. It referred to extended staycations in bed that can last for minutes or even days.

And Gen Z are major fans –nearly a quarter of those aged 14 to 30 are “bed rotting,” according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. More than 50 percent of America’s youth admit to spending more than 30 minutes in bed before going to sleep. And, 27 percent say they do the same thing in the morning before they get up.

On TikTok, “bed-rotting” is promoted by dozens of people, including social media influencers with tens of thousands of followers, as a way to improve their mental health.

But experts at Ohio State University and other healthcare systems have warned against the practice. Though rest is important, bed rotting can be a symptom of depression and a lack of personal hygiene.

“There’s a strong circular link between depressed mood leading to inactivity – meaning, the more depressed you feel, the fewer activities you do, leading to a more depressed mood and more inactivity,” Dr. Nicole Hollingshead, a clinical assistant professor at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said in a statement.

Bill Murray lays in his bed in the 1993 film Groundhog Day. Staying in bed for extended periods of time has become a Gen Z trend that experts warn could be dangerous for your health.

The influence of ‘hurkle durkle’

Bed rotting may have become popular recently on social media, but its origins date back centuries. In the 19th century, Scottish people reportedly used the phrase “hurkle durkle” to describe lingering under the covers long after it was time to get up.

The term “bed rot” has been used for decades, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, but the modern interpretation came following a viral tweet about “rotting in bed” from Gen Z musician Conan Gray and other social media posts.

In the years since, TikTok users have posted videos of bed rotting that have garnered millions of views.

In the most extreme cases, videos show beds and floors covered with clothes and other items, including old food and drink containers.

Others show dead bugs and mold on the floor and in the beds.

A fine line

While people have reported that bed rotting improves their mental health, what do experts say?

Giving yourself time to unplug from the world can reduce stress and anxiety levels and improve attitude, according to the Mayo Clinic. That’s especially true for people who practically have their smartphones stapled to their hands every minute. Smartphone use has been tied to depression and anxiety for both adolescents and adults.

“It’s good to take time out and reflect about what's going on in your life,” Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Meghan Galili said. “Becoming more mindful of how you’re feeling, physically and emotionally, can improve mental clarity. But only if it’s done correctly.”

But she added: “Humans are creatures of habit. So, I worry about these periods of intentionally unproductive time becoming a recurring pattern in your life.”

Spending hours or even days in bed can further negatively affect mental health, other experts warned.

The practice can become a way to avoid responsibilities, M. Clark Canine, a licensed mental health counselor, told Oklahoma’s News on 6. “If you are doing it because of anxiety or depression, then you are not coping. You are hiding.”

“It’s very tempting,” Samantha Boardman, a psychiatrist and clinical instructor at Weill-Cornell Medical College, told CNBC. “But the reality is, many people after they engage in some extended period of bed rotting, they don’t feel that much better. If anything, they feel a little bit more drained.”

Resting with reason

There are some physical benefits to bed rotting. It can give tired muscles and joints a rest, and people can catch up on sleep and strengthen their immune system.

More than a third of American adults don’t get enough sleep, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not getting enough is tied to a higher risk of hazardous accidents, negative mood, reduced focus and mental capacity as well as chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

However, people who try to solve their deprivation by bed rotting can actually worsen the problem by disrupting their sleep-wake cycle, Dr. Anne Marie Morse, a Geisinger Health System physician, cautioned. The cycle helps to regulate heart rate and blood pressure.

“These trends may not be inherently harmful, but it’s important to remember that the bed’s primary purpose is for sleep,” she said.

open image in gallery Experts say people who practice bed rotting should set limits for themselves and make sure to move around frequently ( Getty/iStock )

Being active also helps to regulate shut-eye, helping people drift off more quickly and improving the quality of their CDC-recommended seven hours.

The body needs to move every day to reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer and other fatal illnesses.

“Sometimes your body really does need a day of rest, and you shouldn’t shame yourself for that,” University of California at San Diego professor of psychology Dr. Karen Dobkins explained. “But there are also days your body needs to move. I don’t have a prescription except to say: pay attention. The key is learning to listen.”

Expert-backed bed rotting

The smartest way to practice bed rotting is to do so sparingly.

“To avoid becoming destructive to your mental health, hurkle-durkling and bed-rotting should be used infrequently,” Hollingshead advised.

That may mean bed-rotting sessions with a hard limit, and setting an alarm on your phone when you need to get up. Dr. Marjorie Soltis, an assistant professor of neurology at Duke University School of Medicine, recommends staying in bed no longer than 30 minutes to an hour.

It could also mean taking trips to grab a snack, run to the restroom, get water, go outside or stretch. Those are activities that can increase happy hormones, such as serotonin and dopamine.

What you do while bed rotting also matters for your health - ditch the electronic device for a book or artistic project.

“Bed rotting is supposed to leave you feeling refreshed. So, ask yourself: When you’re done rotting, do you feel energized or depleted?” the Cleveland Clinic suggests. “If it isn’t helping, stop doing it.”