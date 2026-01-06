Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to celebrate his latest accomplishment – chalking up 339 billion all-time views on TikTok.

The president posted a 15-day-old Year in Review roundup of statistics for his account on the social video app in the early hours of Tuesday, cheering the success of his output on the platform.

Trump spent much of last year helping to negotiate an agreement between the app’s Chinese owners, ByteDance, and a consortium of American investors to spin off TikTok U.S. into its own venture to allay concerns about privacy and the potential misuse of users’ data.

He finally announced “the framework of a deal” in September, which was signed last month.

The president’s other Truth Social posts on Monday included attacks on the media for not giving his tariff policy enough positive coverage and on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and rebellious Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump promotes his 2025 TikTok views on Truth Social on Monday January 5, 2026 ( Donald J Trump/Truth Social )

The numbers touted by Trump include “201 billion views in 2025 of MAGA TikToks,” “166 billion views in 2025 of TRUMP TikToks,” “6 billion views in 2025 of FLOTUS TikToks” as well as “826 million views in 2025 of AMERICAFIRST TikToks.”

The president also proclaimed that his inauguration generated six billion views, his speech at Charlie Kirk’s memorial celebration generated four billion views as did his speeches on “Trump peace deals.”

Trump also celebrated being the most-followed world leader on the platform and generating the most views of any politician.

Fawning quotes from unidentified users accompany the post, “Whoever runs this account is an absolute legend,” one fan wrote.

open image in gallery Trump continues to make time for social media depsite the myriad issues demanding his attention across the world ( AP )

On Monday, Trump announced revisions to the country’s Childhood Vaccination Schedule, meaning juveniles will receive fewer vaccinations, potentially increasing their vulnerability to disease.

Trump’s sudden shift in focus back towards domestic matters comes after he spent the post-Christmas period seeking peace in Ukraine and Gaza by meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, only to then launch an astonishing military raid on Venezuela.

The country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife Cilia Flores were captured by U.S. special forces over the weekend as Caracas was bombed and its power supply cut. The couple was duly flown to New York to answer narco-conspiracy charges in a federal courthouse.

A defiant Maduro appeared in front of a judge earlier Monday to plead not guilty and insisted he was still Venezuela’s rightful president and being held as a prisoner of war.

"I am innocent,” he told U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan. “I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country.”

His former deputy, Delcy Rodriguez, has been sworn in as his interim replacement and is said to be cooperating with the Trump administration, which has claimed ultimate responsibility for the “running” of the South American oil state.

A small team of U.S. administrators, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is expected to make decisions on behalf of the country until an election can be held and a stable new government brought in. However, Trump has ruled that out for the time being.

“We have to fix the country first,” he said Monday. “You can’t have an election. There is no way the people could even vote. We have to nurse the country back to health.”

Discussing the intervention in Venezuela over the weekend, Trump and Rubio issued threats to other powers in the region, including Mexico, Colombia, and Cuba, and the administration has since revived talk of seizing Greenland.

Appearing on CNN Monday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller insisted the U.S. is a “superpower”. It will conduct itself as such in the interest of safeguarding its geopolitical interests.

But Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned in an address: “If the United States decides to militarily attack another NATO country, then everything would stop – that includes NATO and therefore post-Second World War security.”