Trump suggests a TikTok deal with China has been made that will save the app
The trade meeting Monday between the U.S. and China went “VERY WELL,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
President Donald Trump suggested Monday that a deal has been reached with China to keep TikTok up and running in the United States.
“The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy!”
Trump added that he will be speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, and that their relationship “remains a very strong one.”
The president’s social media post stems from a meeting in Spain between U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese officials, during which TikTok was set to be discussed, according to a statement by the Treasury Department.
Congress last year passed a bill, which former President Joe Biden signed into law, giving TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, nine months to sell TikTok to a U.S.-approved company or face a nationwide ban.
However, Trump has repeatedly extended the deadline for TikTok to sell or be banned, with the most recent date set for September 17.
This is a breaking news story...
