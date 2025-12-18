TikTok finally signs deal to sell its US entity to joint venture controlled by American investors
TikTok has signed a deal to sell its U.S. entity in a joint venture controlled by American investors Oracle and Silver Lake along with Abu Dhabi-based MGX.
Those firms are set to own 45 percent of the U.S. company, while roughly one-third will be held by affiliates of existing ByteDance investors. Nearly 20 percent will be retained by ByteDance.
The deal ends a long-running effort to force TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance to sell off the company’s U.S. operations to American entities or lose the ability to run the popular video-based social media app in the country.
President Donald Trump extended the deadline for TikTok to find a U.S. buyer by an additional 75 days in April to “ensure all necessary approvals are signed” while preventing the app from going dark in the United States.
The Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by Joe Biden in 2024 with bipartisan support.
Lawmakers alleged that the Chinese government could obtain user data and “covertly” manipulate what viewers see in an effort to spread misinformation and propaganda.
The White House and the Chinese government put together a deal in September that would allow a joint venture controlled by a U.S. investor group led by Andreessen Horowitz, Silver Lake and Oracle to take control of its American operations.
This is a developing story
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks