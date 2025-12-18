Trump live updates: Dozens more Epstein photos, texts and documents released ahead of administration’s deadline for all files
Democrats released 68 photos, including of a young woman's body with Lolita quotes written in pen
Dozens of new Epstein photos, text messages and documents have been made public by Democrats ahead of a legally-required deadline for the Trump administration to release the entire file on Friday.
The latest tranche includes messages which appear to relate to the procurement of girls, and photos of a young woman's body, where quotes from the novel Lolita were written in pen.
Epstein was accused of sexually abusing young women and girls before being found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial on trafficking charges in 2019.
“We will continue releasing photographs and documents to provide transparency for the American people,” Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said in a statement. “It’s time for the Department of Justice to release the files.”
Attorney General Pam Bondi must release the Justice Department's files on Epstein by Friday, after Congress passed a bill relating to information in the government's possession on the deceased pedophile. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law.
Trump, who socialized with Epstein in the Nineties and early 2000s, has said the controversy surrounding the disgraced financier is a “hoax” perpetuated by Democrats. When asked by reporters last week about recently released photos showing him and Epstein together, Trump said it was “no big deal.” Trump has distanced himself from Epstein and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
Several images depict Epstein accompanied by unidentified young women whose faces have been blocked out. One shows Epstein seated with a woman with her arms around his shoulders and two others sitting closely beside him.
New photos from the files include one of billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates with a young woman, whose face has been blurred, and political activist and academic Noam Chomsky with Epstein on a private plane.
The new tranche also includes photos of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Woody Allen and Steve Bannon.
There is no suggestion that any of those photographed were implicated in Epstein's crimes.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released additional photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s private estate on Thursday.
Among the photos is a screenshot of a conversation in which an unnamed person wrote, “I will send u girls now.”
Democrats on the committee said they will continue releasing photos “to provide transparency for the American people.”
The Department of Justice is legally required to release its files on Epstein by Friday.
'Reprehensible:' New York attorney general reacts to Trump administration's restrictions on gender affirming care
New York Attorney General Letitia James characterized the Trump administration’s new restrictions on gender affirming care for minors as “reprehensible.”
“This president would rather target young people than lower costs or expand access to health care,” James said in a statement on Thursday. “It is reprehensible that our federal government is intent on hurting and isolating the adolescents it is supposed to protect. I will use every tool at my disposal to fight this proposal and protect transgender Americans and their families.”
DHS posts Christmas message: "Dear Illegal Aliens, fly home for the holidays!"
The Department of Homeland Security shared a Christmas message directed at illegal immigrants on Thursday.
“Dear Illegal Aliens, fly home for the holidays!” the agency wrote on X alongside a graphic that read, “Tis the season for mass deportations.”
RFK Jr. announces restrictions on gender affirming care for minors
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a series of restrictions on gender affirming care for minors.
During a press conference on Thursday, Kennedy said he signed a declaration that says “sex-rejecting procedures are neither safe nor effective treatment for children with gender dysphoria.”
He also said that HHS will bar Medicare from funding “sex-rejecting procedures” and that gender dysphoria will be removed as a disability status.
“So called gender affirming care has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people,” Kennedy said. “This is not medicine it is malpractice.”
White House says US would be ‘lucky’ to have Trump serve third term as it adds more fuel to the unconstitutional fire
The White House has said that the United States “would be lucky” to have President Donald Trump in office for “even longer,” despite the Constitution limiting him to two terms.
Over the last year, the president has floated the idea of running for a third term, riling up the media and opponents – though both he and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles have also publicly acknowledged that legally he cannot.
The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Trump’s former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, gave the president a draft copy of a book that explored the constitutionality of a third-term president.
When asked if Trump would run a third term, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Axios: “There has never been an Administration that has accomplished as much in less than one year than the Trump Administration. The American people would be lucky to have President Trump in office for even longer."
Trump says Susie Wiles made him deliver the primetime address
President Donald Trump claimed Susie Wiles, his chief of staff, made him deliver Wednesday’s primetime address.
The president gave an 18-minute address to the nation, in which he blamed former President Joe Biden for the current economic woes, rising housing costs, and what he called a “colossal border invasion.” Now, after 11 months of the second Trump White House, he claimed, the U.S. has become the “hottest country anywhere in the world.”
Following the brief address, Trump told reporters that his chief of staff informed him he “had” to give the address.
Kamala Harris defends Biden decision not to release Epstein files
Former Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration acted properly in not pressuring the Department of Justice to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein.
“We strongly and rightly believed that there should be an absolute separation between what we wanted as an administration and what the Department of Justice did,” Harris told late night host Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday evening. “We absolutely adhered to that, and it was right to do that.”
Attorney General Pam Bondi is legally required to release the DOJ’s files on Epstein by Friday.
Gas prices drop below $2.90 for the first time in more than four years
American consumers continue to catch a break at the gas pump with roadside assistance company AAA reporting Thursday that the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.896.
The average dipped below $2.90 for the first time in more than four years, punctuating what has been a steady decline in prices over the past month. Deriv.com contributor and CEO of financial education site First Information Vince Stanzione said the president’s push for lower gas prices and the global oil supply are helping ease prices across the country.
