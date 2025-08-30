Verizon outage strikes thousands across the US as customers can’t send texts or calls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of Verizon customers across the U.S. are unable to make calls and texts after the network suffered an outage, with some criticizing the provider’s lack of updates as “shameful.”

More than 23,000 people reported an outage with Verizon, according to the website Down Detector, which started Saturday at around noon E.T. and is ongoing in certain places.

Almost 60 percent of the outage reports were for mobile devices, with 40 percent of those reporting having no signal, according to Down Detector.

Customers reported that their phones were stuck in SOS mode and complained to the company on social media. Others were left without service for over four hours.

By 6 p.m. E.T. almost 18,000 customers were still reporting issues with their service.

Verizon said it was aware of the problem and was working to get cell service back online for affected customers.

“We are aware of a software issue impacting wireless service for some customers,” the company said in a statement. “Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

open image in gallery Verizon said they were aware of the issue and were working to fix it. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate your patience,” the company added.

Verizon said customers should visit the “Check Network Status” page for service availability and the latest updates.

However the company was criticized by customers online for its apparent lack of communication or regular updates.

“I spend way too much for @Verizon sorry ass to be on SOS all day. I didn’t even know there was a problem until I was on the road with no working phone. They could at least provide updates,” wrote one frustrated user on X.

Another added: “When you think your phone is broken so you spend hours trying to fix it, then you drive to the @Verizon store to find out there’s a nationwide outage only effecting certain (most people) INSTEAD OF VERIZON LETTING PEOPLE KNOW.”

“I’m losing money with service being down. Is Verizon going to compensate their customers??” wrote a third user, to which another replied “Nope, I doubt it.”

Some however, tried to see the positive side of the outage, with one user suggesting that people “take it easy and relax” and even use the situation to go outside.

“Put your phones down and go for a walk or decompress on this three day weekend, and it will probably be back up when you return,” the user wrote in the Down Detector comments section.

“I am just as frustrated, but, reading all these comments has helped me address how unproductive my thinking was. Hope everyone gets outside and enjoys the weekend.”

Verizon experienced a similar outage In October 2024 which resulted in over 100,000 reports on Down Detector.