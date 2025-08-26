Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Giant wall of dust surges through Phoenix, leaving thousands without power

The dust storm, known as a haboob, delayed flights at the city’s airport

Ross Franklin,Hallie Golden
Tuesday 26 August 2025 03:56 EDT
Time-lapse video shows haboob dust storm blanket Arizona

A colossal wall of dust has swept across metro Phoenix, bringing with it severe storms that plunged tens of thousands into darkness and disrupted air travel at the city’s airport.

More than 55,000 residents across Arizona were left without electricity during the incident on Monday.

The majority of outages were concentrated in Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

Motorists scrambled to find shelter amid strong winds and heavy rain as the formidable dust storm, commonly known as a haboob, approached, rendering road conditions almost impassable.

"You should NEVER drive into a dust storm,” the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a post on the social platform X.

“But if you’re on the road when one hits, PULL ASIDE, STAY ALIVE!”

A giant dust storm approaches the Phoenix metro area
A giant dust storm approaches the Phoenix metro area (AP)

Departures from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were delayed on average about an hour and half due to thunderstorms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Haboob is the Arabic term for a giant dust storm.

They form as winds rush out behind thunderstorms, whipping up dust.

The dust storms are known as haboobs
The dust storms are known as haboobs (AP)

Some travel hundreds of miles.

Monsoon season in southwestern America typically runs from mid-June to September. Daily downpours are common.

The region typically sees about three haboobs each monsoon season.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in