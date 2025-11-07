The Setai, Miami Beach, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This sophisticated, unpretentious hotel - a longstanding South Beach legend - cleverly mixes Asian aesthetics with Art Deco style to create a luxurious hideaway that's chic, unique and understated, and where even the tiniest detail feels elevated

Location

Collins Avenue is where Miami's prime oceanfront hotels are located, so The Setai keeps excellent company. It sits at the junction with 20th Street, where touristy South Beach blurs into edgier Mid-Beach. Three blocks to the south lie the Fillmore and New World Center performance venues and the pedestrianised shopping and dining strip of Lincoln Road Mall. The airport is around 20-30 minutes away by taxi.

The vibe

open image in gallery The hotel draws inspiration from Asian aesthetics ( The Setai )

You could be forgiven for thinking that The Setai is an Asian hotel brand, but surprisingly its roots are Israeli (which is where you'll find both other Setai properties). Nevertheless the Asian influence is so convincing that it feels like you've been transported to Bali or Bangkok. That sensation is strongest beneath the palms and pagodas of the central courtyard – a space shared by two Asian restaurants – but it's also apparent throughout property. In fact, setai means “south beach” in Indonesia's Bahasa language.

Service

Service is respectful and polished, as one might expect from a Leading Hotels of the World member. Many of the restaurant staff are recruited from Indonesia and elsewhere in Asia, which adds genuine warmth and authenticity to the Setai experience. The concierge team (with their extensive local contacts and knowledge) also shine for enhancing guests’ stays.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery The Ocean Suites at The Setai have views across South Beach ( The Setai )

There are two very different room types, both of which embrace the Asian theme. The Art Deco Suites (of which there are 91) are located in a historic building that originally opened in 1938 as the Vanderbilt Hotel. These larger-than-average guest rooms are tastefully decked out in a palette of warm and comforting teak, taupe, ivory, ebony and rich chocolate-brown. Bathrooms have black tiled, walk-in showers and quality, own-brand Twin Palms products. By contrast, the 60-odd Ocean Suites in a modern, all-glass, high-rise tower have a similar (if not quite so successful) aesthetic, plus the advantage of Atlantic Ocean views.

Food and drink

open image in gallery JAPÓN serves contemporary Japanese dishes ( The Setai )

The Setai Grand Breakfast ($44/£33pp if not included in your room rate) is served in the courtyard and includes a buffet of European, American and Asian dishes, plus coffee, prosecco and freshly-squeezed juices. If laps of the buffet aren't your thing, omelettes, eggs benny and buttermilk pancakes can be ordered à la carte. Weekends see things upgraded to an opulent (and very popular) brunch. For lunch, attention shifts to the open-fronted Ocean Grill for its dune and palm tree views, Mediterranean cuisine and signature cocktails (among which the Setai mule – with lemongrass vodka and ginger beer – is a hit). Back in the courtyard, the evening choice extends to pan-Asian Jaya (with sushi, pad Thai, Peking duck and Indian thalis) or Japon, whose contemporary Japanese menu mixes sushi rolls with caviar and steaks.

Facilities

open image in gallery Seek out a sunny spot at the three pools or beach club ( The Setai )

The Setai's signature facility is its trio of adjacent pools, each of which is kept at different temperatures (one is child-friendly). Surrounded by loungers, palms and cabanas, this is a chic, see-and-be-seen space redolent with Miami glitz – but given the volume of guests, it can feel rather crowded. There's much more room at the beach club, which offers loungers, parasols, service and sea breezes. The other key facility is Valmont Spa, which has three treatment rooms and a well equipped hotel gym overlooking the pool.

Disability access

There's an accessible room on each floor of the hotel, and everywhere but the beach can be reached via lifts and ramps.

Pet policy

Pets are welcome free of charge; toys and treats are provided.

Check- in / check-out?

Check in is 3pm; Check out is 12pm.

Family friendly?

Children are welcome, but there are no specific kids’ facilities.

At a glance

open image in gallery Dinner in the courtyard restaurants is accompanied by acrobats ( The Setai )

Best thing: Dinner in the courtyard restaurants comes with a side of acrobats and DJ sets for a sense of decadence, almost as if South Beach's party scene heyday never went away.

Perfect for: A celebratory stay for couples or families seeking a slice of the high life.

Not right for: Those not bothered about being part of the Miami Beach scene.

Instagram from: The hotel's beach, with a choice of two brightly painted lifeguard huts (they're genuine Miami icons) as a backdrop.

Address: 2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, USA

Phone: +1 844 6628387

Website: Thesetaihotel.com

