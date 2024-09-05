Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Two German tourists have been arrested in Mallorca after damaging a hotel by defecating in a lift and emptying fire extinguishers during their stay.

The two men believed to be in their twenties, were arrested on Sunday (1 September) and spent the night in prison before they appeared in court and were released on bail the next day.

Two-star Hotel Leblon in S’Arenal, just south of Palma, reported that over €500 worth of damage was caused by the pair to the police, according to The Olive Press.

Emptying two fire extinguishers, defecating in a lift, and destroying a mattress and furniture were among the acts of vandalism by the unidentified tourists.

The disorderly Germans were reportedly travelling as a group with their partners.

The Independent has contacted Hotel Leblon for comment.

It’s not the first case of disorderly behaviour from tourists this year.

In June, police arrested a German tourist after he allegedly broke into a building site and flipped a bulldozer in Mallorca.

The blood-drenched 26-year-old was seen begging locals for help after turning over the 25-tonne vehicle into a ravine in the quarry by Playa de Palma.

A spokesman for the National Police in Mallorca said: “A bloodied young man [said] that he had entered a quarry by jumping the perimeter fence and had grabbed an excavating machine and overturned it, causing several injuries.

“The police proceeded to arrest the young man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against property, causing considerable damage to the excavator.”

Elsewhere, in Florence, a female tourist caused a splash after stripping off topless for a swim in a historic fountain.

The English-speaking woman angered residents of the Italian city after she swam “mother nature-style” around the 15th-century fountain at Piazza Santo Spirito.

Online reactions to the clip of the brazen act condemned the “disgusting” woman and said that foreign tourists can “get away with anything”.

