Starlink Wi-Fi will launch on Southwest Airlines flights from summer 2026, giving passengers the ability to stream their favorite movie or surf the web from high in the skies.

By the end of the year, more than 300 aircraft will be equipped with the ultra-fast internet system, the carrier announced.

Presently, Southwest’s Wi-Fi — $8 per device, free for Rapid Rewards loyalty members — has variable speeds, from as low as 20 megabits per second (Mbps) to as high as 150 on rare occasions.

This means that while browsing and messaging are generally trouble-free, passengers can’t watch movies without the dreaded buffering.

open image in gallery Southwest will be rolling out Starlink internet for its planes throughout 2026. More than 300 Southwest planes will be equipped by the end of 2026 ( Southwest Airlines )

However, with the Starlink system, those logging on will experience Wi-Fi speeds of up to 250 Mbps, meaning that movies and TV shows can be streamed on multiple devices without buffering, lag or the need to download in advance.

Passengers will even be able to play live games at 38,000 feet.

Starlink uses a constellation of more than 9,000 laser-linked satellites in low Earth orbit, far closer to the planet than traditional in-flight Wi-Fi satellites — around 350 miles versus 22,000 miles. The shorter distance dramatically reduces lag, while also improving reliability in adverse weather.

Tony Roach, Executive Vice President, Chief Customer & Brand Officer at Southwest Airlines, remarked: “We know our customers expect seamless connectivity across all their devices when they travel.

“Starlink delivers that at-home experience in the air, giving customers the ability to stream their favorite shows from any platform, watch live sports, download music, play games, work, and connect with loved ones from takeoff to landing."

open image in gallery The Starlink system will provide passengers with speeds up to 250 Mbps ( Ashlee D. Smith/Southwest Airlines )

Southwest has not revealed whether its Wi-Fi pricing plan will change for Starlink-equipped planes.

The announcement means Southwest is joining other American carriers that provide the internet service. Alaska Airlines has also announced that it will begin installing Starlink in 2026. United, however, has been the U.S. trailblazer with Starlink. The carrier began fitting the system to its planes in May 2025.