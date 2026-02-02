Revealed: Best US airline cabins from economy to business class

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JetBlue’s economy cabin has been named as the best by a U.S. carrier in a prestigious annual awards program, while gold in the U.S. business class category was claimed by Delta.

The cabins were honored in the 2026 The Points Guy Awards, now in its eighth year.

JetBlue’s economy seat offers 32-34 inches of pitch (the distance between one seat and the same point on the seat in front — effectively legroom), versus the average of 30-31 inches on U.S. domestic flights and 18 inches of width compared to an industry average of around 17 inches.

There are seatback entertainment screens across the majority of the fleet — now a rarity in standard coach — and free wifi gate-to-gate without having to sign up to the carrier’s loyalty scheme.

JetBlue’s transcontinental fares range from $180 to $350 and the carrier’s network, operated by Airbus planes, includes New York to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, San Diego and Las Vegas.

open image in gallery JetBlue was among the winners of the top airline cabins. Pictured is a economy cabin for JetBlue ( JetBlue )

Delta One, which can be found aboard the Airbus A350-900, Airbus A330-900neo and some Boeing 767-400ER aircraft, is a “wonderful experience,” according to The Points Guy, featuring amenity kits and luxury bedding by Italian fashion brand Missoni, lie-flat seats and privacy doors.

The Points Guy added that “stylish finishes and great menus” further elevate the Delta One experience.

Delta also triumphed in the “best new U.S. airline lounge” category, with the Delta One Lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport scooping the top prize.

Other winners included the Qatar Airways Qsuite, named best international business class; Air France La Premiere, named best international first class; and Emirates premium economy, named best international premium economy.

open image in gallery Delta One, pictured, is a 'wonderful experience,' according to The Points Guy, which honored it with 'best US business class' ( Delta )

The “on the water” category winners included MSC World America, declared the best new ocean ship; Ponant Explorations, named best expedition cruise line; and Royal Caribbean, which took the honors for best cruise line overall for families.

For the “in your wallet” category, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card was named travel rewards credit card of the year, while Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card was named hotel credit card of the year.

"Travel demand is surging, but with rising costs and credit card annual fees, travelers are being more intentional than ever about where they find value," said Brian Kelly, Founder of The Points Guy. "The TPG Awards are always rooted in real-world experience – our team uses every card, explores every perk, visits every lounge, and stays at every property.

“These awards recognize the brands that are truly elevating travel and helping consumers get more from their points, miles, and dollars, while honoring both longtime leaders and innovative newcomers shaping what's next."

The Points Guy said in a statement that the nominees were evaluated “based on firsthand experience, industry expertise, and how well each program delivers real value to travelers.”