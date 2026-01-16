Delta reveals that ‘basic’ first and business-class seats will arrive in 2026
Basic fares come with a lower price, but fewer perks. Delta could become the first U.S. airline to offer stripped down premium seats
In a first for a U.S. airline, Delta Air Lines will roll out “basic” business and first-class fares in 2026, according to an executive at the carrier.
Basic fares mean fewer perks — such as ticket flexibility, earning loyalty points or free checked luggage — with the practice of splitting tickets into multiple options known as unbundling.
Airlines pitch it as a way of offering more choice, while hoping customers will be encouraged to pay more to avoid restrictions. It also means Delta can now price-match no-frills airlines.
Delta introduced a basic option for economy in 2012 (rebranding it “Main Basic” in 2025) and for its extra-legroom Comfort Plus seat last November. Now, Delta President Glen Hauenstein has confirmed that this fare tier is a “2026 initiative” for its premium cabins.
During an earnings call this week, he said: “We’ve talked about having three categories for every product, which is basic, main and extra. And that continues to evolve.
"We put those products in place for Comfort Plus, and that implementation is producing results that are actually slightly above our internal projections.
“So, you’ll see us continue to bring that and move that up the ladder to give customers choice not only of the seat, but the actual product that they want to buy with that seat and disaggregating that out.
“That should be rolled out throughout 2026. It’s one of our 2026 initiatives.”
Hauenstein explained that selling some premium seats at a lower price could increase overall profitability, as seats that might otherwise go empty would likely be sold.
While this move would be a first for a U.S. airline, there are plenty of international carriers that offer pared-down business-class seats, including Qatar Airways, Emirates, Finnair, Air France and Etihad.
Delta also revealed this week that it will add 30 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner widebody aircraft to its fleet.
The 787 will be a new fleet type for Delta and is in addition to a previous order for 100 Boeing 737-10 Max aircraft.
