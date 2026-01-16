Delta reveals that ‘basic’ first and business-class seats will arrive in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a first for a U.S. airline, Delta Air Lines will roll out “basic” business and first-class fares in 2026, according to an executive at the carrier.

Basic fares mean fewer perks — such as ticket flexibility, earning loyalty points or free checked luggage — with the practice of splitting tickets into multiple options known as unbundling.

Airlines pitch it as a way of offering more choice, while hoping customers will be encouraged to pay more to avoid restrictions. It also means Delta can now price-match no-frills airlines.

open image in gallery Delta's basic business would be a first for a US airline, but there are plenty of international carriers that offer pared-down premium seats. Pictured is business class aboard a Delta A330-900neo ( Chris Rank )

Delta introduced a basic option for economy in 2012 (rebranding it “Main Basic” in 2025) and for its extra-legroom Comfort Plus seat last November. Now, Delta President Glen Hauenstein has confirmed that this fare tier is a “2026 initiative” for its premium cabins.

During an earnings call this week, he said: “We’ve talked about having three categories for every product, which is basic, main and extra. And that continues to evolve.

"We put those products in place for Comfort Plus, and that implementation is producing results that are actually slightly above our internal projections.

open image in gallery Delta introduced 'basic' fares for its Comfort Plus seats, pictured, in November 2025 ( Chris Rank )

“So, you’ll see us continue to bring that and move that up the ladder to give customers choice not only of the seat, but the actual product that they want to buy with that seat and disaggregating that out.

“That should be rolled out throughout 2026. It’s one of our 2026 initiatives.”

Hauenstein explained that selling some premium seats at a lower price could increase overall profitability, as seats that might otherwise go empty would likely be sold.

While this move would be a first for a U.S. airline, there are plenty of international carriers that offer pared-down business-class seats, including Qatar Airways, Emirates, Finnair, Air France and Etihad.

Delta also revealed this week that it will add 30 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner widebody aircraft to its fleet.

The 787 will be a new fleet type for Delta and is in addition to a previous order for 100 Boeing 737-10 Max aircraft.