Solo travelers secretly charged up to 70% more by these major US airlines

American Airlines, Delta and United are all quietly charging solo travelers more than those in groups, it's been revealed.

In some cases, solo travelers are reportedly paying up to 70 percent more.

Travel sites Thrifty Traveler and View From The Wing discovered that the carriers, the three biggest in the US, have been using this pricing tactic on select domestic routes.

Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter wrote: "While it's not widespread – you won't see it on each and every route – it's real and undeniable."

open image in gallery The Independent verified that discount American Airlines fares are available for group travelers ( American Airlines )

Researchers inputted flights with all three airlines, changed the number of passengers, then watched fares drop instantly.

The Independent was able to replicate two of the price changes.

We discovered, as Thrifty Travel did, that it's possible to reduce the cost of a flight from Charlotte to Fort Myers with American Airlines by $149, from $482 to $333, by booking for two people instead of one.

And on Google Flights we saw a solo travel fare for an American flight from Chicago O'Hare one-way to Lexington in Kentucky fall by 50 percent, from $215 to $107, when the number of travelers was doubled to two.

Discounts for bulk buys are triggered in lots of consumer environments, from supermarkets to rail travel, but many travelers will be surprised to see this pricing strategy used by airlines, especially in an under-the-radar fashion. The discounts aren't made explicit when booking.

open image in gallery One aviation expert described the tactic of giving discounts for group air travel ‘unfair’ ( Getty/iStock )

Rhys Jones, Aviation Editor at headforpoints.com, described the practice as "unfair".

He told The Independent: "Unlike hotel rooms, where you can share to save money, you can't share a plane seat and therefore the practice of charging solo travelers more can seem particularly unfair, especially as single people already often pay more versus those who are coupled up.

"Unfortunately, airlines will always try and sell tickets for the maximum price they can charge whilst also filling aircraft, and whilst someone who is traveling for business might not blink an eye, another traveling alone on holiday might not have the same means."

However, Gilbert Ott, frequent flier and Founder of travel site godsavethepoints.com, remarked that travelers should essentially grin and bear it, especially in the age of AI, which could see the advent of more intense "personalized pricing".

He told The Independent: "People must wrap their heads around the concept that seats are commodities and just like all other goods, bulk discounts often apply. When we buy a six-pack of beer from the supermarket, we get a discount, for example.

"We've seen countless airlines offer companion fares, with discounts buying for two. I get that it can be frustrating, and as a frequent solo and not-solo traveler, I win some and I lose some.

"We'll see more personalized pricing as airlines leverage AI."

United declined to comment, while American Airlines and Delta did not respond to a request for a statement.