Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American Airlines has opened an “oasis” at Philadelphia International Airport — two connected lounges one-and-a-half times as big as a hockey rink that the carrier claims feel more like hotels than airports, with spa-style showers and cozy fireplaces.

The new Flagship and Admirals Club lounges, which share a reception area, are located in the A-West terminal between gates A15 and A16 and replace the Admirals Club lounge in the A-East terminal.

American said in a statement that “every element” of the lounges “has been thoughtfully curated to balance style, comfort and function”, leading to the spaces “feeling less like an airport and more like a modern hospitality destination”.

The carrier explained that passengers will be surrounded by “natural materials, warm woods and organic textures”, with “zoned lighting and ambient music setting the tone for relaxation or focus”.

open image in gallery The new lounges 'feel less like an airport and more like a modern hospitality destination'. Above is the Admirals Club bar ( American Airlines )

open image in gallery Seating options include café chairs, bar stools, lounge seats and private work pods. Above is the Flagship lounge bar ( American Airlines )

The Independent tries out United Airlines' new Dreamliner seats

Seating options include café chairs, bar stools, lounge seats and private work pods, with both lounges, which cover 25,000 square feet, organized into “neighborhoods”.

In the “lounge neighborhood” is “plush seating and a cozy fireplace”, the “dining and bar neighborhoods” are a mix of self-serve stations and full-service bars; the “villas” offer restrooms and spa-style showers, and the kids’ room is a “playful space for families traveling with children”.

Of the two lounges, the Flagship is more upscale.

Here, customers will be greeted with a complimentary glass of Champagne, enjoy panoramic runway views, relax in a spa-style shower and enjoy dishes created by renowned local chef and James Beard Award Semifinalist Randy Rucker.

At the Admirals Club lounge, “a refreshed take on the classic lounge experience”, passengers can sip specialty Don Francisco coffee and order refreshments from a full-service bar.

“We are excited to welcome our customers into American’s newest preflight experience with the opening of our brand-new Flagship and Admirals Club lounges in the A-West terminal,” said Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer.

“With more than 19 million travelers passing through Philadelphia last year, our passionate team worked zealously to create a calm, comfortable sanctuary away from the terminal hustle where customers can relax, recharge and feel taken care of before their journey takes off.”

American had more than 355 peak-day departures out of Philadelphia International Airport in 2024 to more than 120 destinations in 26 countries.