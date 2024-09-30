Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Nickelodeon has announced a new theme park and hotel set to open in Europe early next year – with SpongeBob, Dora and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on hand to greet guests.

In its 45th year, the iconic entertainment brand is expanding its services into Turkey – the first Nickelodeon resort in the country.

From 15 January 2025, Nickelodeon Land will open in The Land of Legends, Antalya, with three new entertainment areas.

In underwater Bikini Bottom from SpongeBob SquarePants, park guests can ride the giant ‘Jellyfish Jam’ swing, there’s an adventure through space in the Star Trek: Wild Galaxy 5D cinema and helicopter-style ride ‘Skye’s Flyers’ in the open-air Adventure Bay from PAW Patrol.

open image in gallery Bikini Bottom will be brought to life in The Land of Legends ( Nickelodeon Land )

Action from the Turtle Coaster, one of the world’s longest water slides, to drops on the 62m-high Hyper Coaster offer adrenaline junkies all the thrills alongside musical parades and a range of restaurants within the park.

The unique areas join three parks already in the “Turkish Disneyland” – Adventure Land, Aqua Land, and the Tropic Lagoon – with a host of rides, slides and wave pools.

At the new Kingdom Hotel, Dora, PawPatrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Star Trek-themed rooms will sit in the Belek-based park on the Turkish Riviera.

Vibrant interiors feature PlayStations, dance machines and a sweet bar in the lobby that promises to entertain children at the all-inclusive hotel bursting with Nickelodeon characters.

open image in gallery There are five Nickelodeon themes, including SpongeBob, for rooms in the Kingdom Hotel ( Nickelodeon Land )

While the kids are occupied with character dining and Club Nick, the Anjana Spa and in-house pilates studios cater to worn-out parents.

A shuttle service to Rixos Premium Belek hotel also allows guests to enjoy a luxury spa and private beach for free on one day during their stay.

Seven existing Nickelodeon resorts include Punta Cana, Riviera Maya and Dubai, with parks across the US, UK, Spain, Australia, China and Malaysia.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast